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Marco Rubio Visits India
(MENAFN) Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar praised a "very deep, very broad-based cooperation" while welcoming US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New Delhi during his first official visit to India.
In his introductory comments, Jaishankar highlighted that the United States and India share "a comprehensive global strategic partnership" which shapes and influences other regions worldwide. He added: "And that is because we have converging interests on many issues and in many parts of the world," stressing that the dialogue was taking place in “complicated times.”
Relations between the two nations had previously deteriorated due to Donald Trump’s tariff measures, which increased duties on Indian exports, along with his claims of involvement in easing tensions with Pakistan last year.
Rubio emphasized that India and the US are "strategic allies (which) is not simply committed to a region." He continued: "We had … opportunities to cooperate globally, in the different regions of the world and that includes potentially … the western hemisphere."
The central aim of Rubio’s trip is to enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors such as energy, commerce, and defense, according to officials.
Arriving in India early Saturday for a four-day visit, Rubio met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His itinerary also includes stops in Agra and Jaipur, as well as participation in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, widely known as the Quad, scheduled for Tuesday.
In his introductory comments, Jaishankar highlighted that the United States and India share "a comprehensive global strategic partnership" which shapes and influences other regions worldwide. He added: "And that is because we have converging interests on many issues and in many parts of the world," stressing that the dialogue was taking place in “complicated times.”
Relations between the two nations had previously deteriorated due to Donald Trump’s tariff measures, which increased duties on Indian exports, along with his claims of involvement in easing tensions with Pakistan last year.
Rubio emphasized that India and the US are "strategic allies (which) is not simply committed to a region." He continued: "We had … opportunities to cooperate globally, in the different regions of the world and that includes potentially … the western hemisphere."
The central aim of Rubio’s trip is to enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors such as energy, commerce, and defense, according to officials.
Arriving in India early Saturday for a four-day visit, Rubio met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His itinerary also includes stops in Agra and Jaipur, as well as participation in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, widely known as the Quad, scheduled for Tuesday.
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