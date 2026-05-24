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Vucic Begins State Visit to China
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic commenced his five-day official trip to China, according to a news agency.
Vucic arrived in Beijing for the state visit, which will continue until May 28.
This marks Vucic’s first official journey to China, during which he is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. The discussions will focus on reviewing bilateral ties and addressing global matters.
Trade between China and Serbia has reached nearly $9.37 billion, positioning Beijing as Belgrade’s second-largest commercial partner.
Vucic arrived in Beijing for the state visit, which will continue until May 28.
This marks Vucic’s first official journey to China, during which he is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. The discussions will focus on reviewing bilateral ties and addressing global matters.
Trade between China and Serbia has reached nearly $9.37 billion, positioning Beijing as Belgrade’s second-largest commercial partner.
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