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79th World Health Assembly Closes with 13 Resolutions on Global Health
(MENAFN) The 79th World Health Assembly wrapped up its six-day session Saturday in Geneva, with member states adopting a sweeping package of resolutions aimed at strengthening multilateral cooperation in global public health.
Convened under the theme "Reshaping global health: a shared responsibility," the assembly passed more than 20 decisions and 13 resolutions addressing a broad spectrum of health priorities, including stroke, tuberculosis, antimicrobial resistance, emergency care, haemophilia, precision medicine, and radiation.
In his closing address, Assembly President Victor Atallah Lajam said that despite intensifying geopolitical tensions, recurring public health emergencies, and mounting pressure on the multilateral system, the assembly had successfully delivered on its full agenda — a testament, he said, to the enduring power of multilateralism.
Atallah, who also serves as health minister of the Dominican Republic, said the assembly remained firmly anchored to its core mission of protecting human health, adopting landmark decisions with direct and far-reaching impact. He highlighted outcomes that stand to benefit millions of people globally, with particular emphasis on bolstering emergency preparedness and response, containing antimicrobial resistance, advancing health innovation for indigenous peoples, regulating ethical organ transplantation, and strengthening protections for health workers.
The assembly also held substantive discussions on emerging frontiers including digital health, interoperability, artificial intelligence, and digital governance. Delegates reaffirmed the urgent need for ethical and inclusive frameworks to drive people-centred, interoperable, and diverse medical cooperation — particularly in precision medicine and diagnostic imaging, Atallah added.
Beyond health policy, the assembly tackled a range of political and administrative matters, including a landmark agreement to reform the global health architecture through a member state-led joint process to be hosted by the World Health Organization (WHO).
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus used his closing remarks to call on member states to move swiftly from words to action, warning that achieving global health goals "will require political commitment, sustained financing, and continued cooperation between member states, partners and communities."
The Chinese delegation took an active role throughout the proceedings, participating in the review of more than 60 agenda items, hosting thematic side events, and conducting exchanges with the WHO and delegations from partner countries — sharing China's experiences and policy positions on key issues.
Convened under the theme "Reshaping global health: a shared responsibility," the assembly passed more than 20 decisions and 13 resolutions addressing a broad spectrum of health priorities, including stroke, tuberculosis, antimicrobial resistance, emergency care, haemophilia, precision medicine, and radiation.
In his closing address, Assembly President Victor Atallah Lajam said that despite intensifying geopolitical tensions, recurring public health emergencies, and mounting pressure on the multilateral system, the assembly had successfully delivered on its full agenda — a testament, he said, to the enduring power of multilateralism.
Atallah, who also serves as health minister of the Dominican Republic, said the assembly remained firmly anchored to its core mission of protecting human health, adopting landmark decisions with direct and far-reaching impact. He highlighted outcomes that stand to benefit millions of people globally, with particular emphasis on bolstering emergency preparedness and response, containing antimicrobial resistance, advancing health innovation for indigenous peoples, regulating ethical organ transplantation, and strengthening protections for health workers.
The assembly also held substantive discussions on emerging frontiers including digital health, interoperability, artificial intelligence, and digital governance. Delegates reaffirmed the urgent need for ethical and inclusive frameworks to drive people-centred, interoperable, and diverse medical cooperation — particularly in precision medicine and diagnostic imaging, Atallah added.
Beyond health policy, the assembly tackled a range of political and administrative matters, including a landmark agreement to reform the global health architecture through a member state-led joint process to be hosted by the World Health Organization (WHO).
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus used his closing remarks to call on member states to move swiftly from words to action, warning that achieving global health goals "will require political commitment, sustained financing, and continued cooperation between member states, partners and communities."
The Chinese delegation took an active role throughout the proceedings, participating in the review of more than 60 agenda items, hosting thematic side events, and conducting exchanges with the WHO and delegations from partner countries — sharing China's experiences and policy positions on key issues.
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