King Receives Venezuela FM
Amman, May 24 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Sunday received Venezuela Foreign Minister Yván Gil Pinto.
The meeting addressed the relations between Jordan and Venezuela, ways of strengthening cooperation across a number of sectors, as well as key regional and international developments.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.
//Petra// NQ
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