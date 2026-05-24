403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Von der Leyen Hails Progress in US–Iran Negotiations
(MENAFN) According to reports, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday expressed support for recent progress toward a potential agreement between the United States and Iran, emphasizing the importance of reducing tensions and avoiding further escalation in the region.
In a statement shared on social media platform X, she said she welcomed movement toward an agreement, adding that any deal must deliver meaningful de-escalation and ensure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, along with what she described as full and toll-free freedom of navigation.
She reiterated the EU’s position that Iran "must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon" and urged Tehran to halt activities she characterized as destabilizing, including actions carried out directly or through allied groups, as well as repeated strikes against neighboring countries.
Von der Leyen also wrote: "Europe will continue working with international partners to seize this moment for a lasting diplomatic solution. And to contain the spillover of this conflict, notably on supply chains and energy prices."
Meanwhile, according to reports, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday after discussions with regional leaders that an agreement with Iran aimed at ending the conflict that began on Feb. 28 and led to the de facto closure of the strait was “largely negotiated” and now awaiting final completion.
In a statement shared on social media platform X, she said she welcomed movement toward an agreement, adding that any deal must deliver meaningful de-escalation and ensure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, along with what she described as full and toll-free freedom of navigation.
She reiterated the EU’s position that Iran "must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon" and urged Tehran to halt activities she characterized as destabilizing, including actions carried out directly or through allied groups, as well as repeated strikes against neighboring countries.
Von der Leyen also wrote: "Europe will continue working with international partners to seize this moment for a lasting diplomatic solution. And to contain the spillover of this conflict, notably on supply chains and energy prices."
Meanwhile, according to reports, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday after discussions with regional leaders that an agreement with Iran aimed at ending the conflict that began on Feb. 28 and led to the de facto closure of the strait was “largely negotiated” and now awaiting final completion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment