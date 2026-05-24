Ukraine Forecasts Up To 29°C On Monday, With Brief Rain Showers In Some Areas

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center on Facebook.

"Variable cloudiness. At night in the northeastern part of the country, and during the day in the eastern regions, some southern regions, Dnipropetrovsk Region, and the Carpathians, brief rain showers are expected, with thunderstorms possible in some places; the rest of the territory will remain dry.

Northwesterly winds, 7-12 m/s.

Temperatures at night will range from 11°C to 16°C, during the day from 21°C to 26°C, with up to 29°C in Zakarpattia and southern Ukraine; in the Carpathians, temperatures will range from 8°C to 13°C at night and 15°C to 20°C during the day," the statement said.

Rain and thunderstorms forecast across Ukraine today, temperatures up to +31°C

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, Monday is expected to be dry, with northwesterly winds of 7-12 m/s. Temperatures across the region will range from 11°C to 16°C at night and 21°C to 26°C during the day; in Kyiv itself, temperatures will be 14°C to 16°C at night and 23°C to 25°C during the day.

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