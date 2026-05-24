Texas A&M University At Qatar Celebrates 154 Engineering Graduates

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Foundation partner university Texas A&M University at Qatar recognised more than 150 engineering graduates during the university's commencement ceremony. Students earned bachelor's degrees in chemical engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and petroleum engineering, along with master's degrees in chemical engineering, marking the culmination of years of hard work, perseverance and dedication.

Graduate Wala Abdelhalim, who spoke on behalf of the graduates, reflected on the experiences, friendships and moments that shaped the class throughout their journey at Texas A&M at Qatar.“Engineering teaches us to solve problems, but this place taught us something deeper than that. It taught us resilience. It taught us how to keep moving forward even when the path ahead was uncertain. It taught us how to carry responsibility not only for ourselves, but for the people beside us. And I think that matters far more than any title we leave here with today,” she said.

During the ceremony, Dean of Texas A&M at Qatar, Dr. César Octavio Malavé encouraged the new engineers to carry forward the knowledge, resilience and values they developed during their time at the university as they begin the next chapter of their careers.

Students were formally inducted into The Association of Former Students by Mohammed Al-Shareef, Class of 2012 and president of the Qatar A&M Club, officially welcoming them into Texas A&M University's global alumni network of more than 500,000 former students worldwide.

