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Light Plane Crash Kills Two in N. Israel
(MENAFN) A pilot and a passenger lost their lives Sunday morning when a light civilian aircraft went down near Nazareth in northern Israel, authorities confirmed.
Emek Medical Center in the city of Afula announced in an official statement that both men aboard the plane were pronounced dead following the crash.
Paramedics from Israel's national rescue service Magen David Adom arrived at the scene to find the two men unconscious and critically injured beside the wreckage, which had come down in a field at Moshav Tel Adashim — a rural community situated between Nazareth and Afula. Both victims were transported to Emek Medical Center while receiving CPR en route.
According to Israeli media, investigators from the Civil Aviation Authority have launched a formal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Emek Medical Center in the city of Afula announced in an official statement that both men aboard the plane were pronounced dead following the crash.
Paramedics from Israel's national rescue service Magen David Adom arrived at the scene to find the two men unconscious and critically injured beside the wreckage, which had come down in a field at Moshav Tel Adashim — a rural community situated between Nazareth and Afula. Both victims were transported to Emek Medical Center while receiving CPR en route.
According to Israeli media, investigators from the Civil Aviation Authority have launched a formal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
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