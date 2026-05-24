Congress Using Karnataka As An 'ATM', Betrayed People: Nitin Nabin

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday accused the Congress of using Karnataka as an "ATM" and neglecting public welfare. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru during his two-day visit to Karnataka, Nitin Nabin alleged that the Congress government has "deceived and betrayed" the people.

The BJP chief said, "I am on a two-day visit to Karnataka, and today I've had the opportunity to participate in the district training camps being held across the country. The way the Karnataka government has deceived and betrayed the people over the past three years, and because of their internal conflicts, public welfare work has been neglected." "The government has nothing to do with public interests. The government is completely distracted from the development plans and welfare work that should have been undertaken for the people of this state. The Congress is using this state as an ATM," he added.

BJP Prepares for BBMP, Constituency Polls

Earlier today, Nitin Nabin chaired the Karnataka BJP core committee meeting and discussed preparations for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections and Graduates and Teachers' Constituency polls.

BJP MP Jagadish Shettar told reporters, "Many issues he has discussed, and directed us to prepare for the next BBMP elections and Graduates and Teachers' Constituency Elections." The Supreme Court has extended the deadline for the Bengaluru Municipal Corporation elections till August 31. In an order on May 20, a bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi directed for no further extension in the BBMP polls.

Nitin Nabin, in a post on X, said, "Today in Karnataka, participated in a meeting with MPs, MLAs, MLCs, State Office Bearers, and Morcha State Presidents & General Secretaries. The session also included State Media, Social Media & IT Department Convenors, Division & District Incharges, District Presidents, and the State Prashikshan Team. Held productive discussions on organisational strengthening, enhancing coordination & cadre engagement, and finalising the roadmap for upcoming programs." (ANI)

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