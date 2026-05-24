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Trump Buys USD5M Stake in Sushi Chain He Reportedly Hates
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has placed a $1–5 million bet on a conveyor-belt sushi restaurant chain — despite a longstanding rumored aversion to the cuisine — according to his latest federally mandated financial disclosure.
Trump's newly released financial report, made public last Thursday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, shows he acquired a stake in Kura Sushi USA on February 2. The American arm of the Japanese chain currently runs 88 locations across the country, each built around its signature Revolving Sushi Bar concept, where diners select dishes as they pass by on a moving belt.
Markets responded immediately. According to media, shares of parent company Kura Sushi on the Tokyo exchange surged 5.4% on Monday — its sharpest single-session gain in nearly a year.
The disclosure tags the transaction as "solicited," indicating it was most likely initiated by a financial broker or investment adviser overseeing the president's portfolio rather than by Trump himself. The Trump Organization has maintained that the president's holdings are "independently managed by third-party financial institutions," with no input from Trump or his family members, in order to sidestep potential conflicts of interest.
The sushi investment is far from the only notable entry in the filing. Other purchases made under Trump's name in the same period span major tech and corporate giants — including Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Oracle — with individual transactions valued between $5 million and $25 million. Several food and beverage brands also appeared, among them Chipotle Mexican Grill, Domino's Pizza, and Starbucks.
The sushi stake carries an unmistakable irony. Trump's distaste for the dish was first reported in the 1993 book Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump. During a 2017 state visit to Japan, the then-president was notably served hamburgers at lunch, followed by a dinner of Wagyu beef, scallops, and lobster — no raw fish in sight.
His loyalty to American fast food remains well-documented. Trump has long been associated with McDonald's, and was photographed last month collecting a delivery order directly at the Oval Office.
Trump's newly released financial report, made public last Thursday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, shows he acquired a stake in Kura Sushi USA on February 2. The American arm of the Japanese chain currently runs 88 locations across the country, each built around its signature Revolving Sushi Bar concept, where diners select dishes as they pass by on a moving belt.
Markets responded immediately. According to media, shares of parent company Kura Sushi on the Tokyo exchange surged 5.4% on Monday — its sharpest single-session gain in nearly a year.
The disclosure tags the transaction as "solicited," indicating it was most likely initiated by a financial broker or investment adviser overseeing the president's portfolio rather than by Trump himself. The Trump Organization has maintained that the president's holdings are "independently managed by third-party financial institutions," with no input from Trump or his family members, in order to sidestep potential conflicts of interest.
The sushi investment is far from the only notable entry in the filing. Other purchases made under Trump's name in the same period span major tech and corporate giants — including Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Oracle — with individual transactions valued between $5 million and $25 million. Several food and beverage brands also appeared, among them Chipotle Mexican Grill, Domino's Pizza, and Starbucks.
The sushi stake carries an unmistakable irony. Trump's distaste for the dish was first reported in the 1993 book Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump. During a 2017 state visit to Japan, the then-president was notably served hamburgers at lunch, followed by a dinner of Wagyu beef, scallops, and lobster — no raw fish in sight.
His loyalty to American fast food remains well-documented. Trump has long been associated with McDonald's, and was photographed last month collecting a delivery order directly at the Oval Office.
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