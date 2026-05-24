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Russia Backs International Push to Save Escobar’s Hippos
(MENAFN) According to reports, Russian officials and international wildlife organisations are leading efforts to prevent the euthanasia of dozens of hippos descended from animals once owned by Colombian drug trafficker Pablo Escobar.
Svetlana Akulova, who heads the Global Union of Zoological Institutions and also serves as director of the Moscow Zoo, described the initiative as an “unprecedented international campaign” aimed at protecting around 80 of the animals.
The hippos originated from four animals imported from Africa by Escobar during the 1980s for his private zoo in Colombia. Following his death in 1993, the animals remained on the abandoned estate before eventually spreading into nearby regions, where their population expanded rapidly over the years.
According to reports, Colombian authorities estimate the herd has now grown to nearly 200 hippos and warn the population could exceed 1,000 within the next decade if left uncontrolled. Officials argue that the animals are damaging riverbanks, disrupting ecosystems, and increasingly clashing with local residents and fishermen.
Colombia’s environment minister, Irene Vélez, has defended the proposed cull as necessary for protecting the country’s environment and biodiversity.
Authorities have reportedly maintained for years that relocating the animals would be difficult and impractical, while animal rights advocates have strongly opposed euthanasia plans. Senator Andrea Padilla criticized the proposal as “cruel,” stating on social media that “massacres will never be acceptable.”
According to reports, the Global Union of Zoological Institutions has urged Colombian authorities to suspend the euthanasia plan and instead transfer the hippos to accredited zoos and wildlife sanctuaries.
Vantara in India has also joined the effort and offered to relocate the animals to a specially prepared sanctuary.
“These 80 hippos did not choose where to be born, nor did they create the circumstances they now face,” Anant Ambani said in a statement. “They are living, sentient beings, and if we have the capacity to save them through a safe and humane solution, we have the responsibility to try,” he added.
Svetlana Akulova, who heads the Global Union of Zoological Institutions and also serves as director of the Moscow Zoo, described the initiative as an “unprecedented international campaign” aimed at protecting around 80 of the animals.
The hippos originated from four animals imported from Africa by Escobar during the 1980s for his private zoo in Colombia. Following his death in 1993, the animals remained on the abandoned estate before eventually spreading into nearby regions, where their population expanded rapidly over the years.
According to reports, Colombian authorities estimate the herd has now grown to nearly 200 hippos and warn the population could exceed 1,000 within the next decade if left uncontrolled. Officials argue that the animals are damaging riverbanks, disrupting ecosystems, and increasingly clashing with local residents and fishermen.
Colombia’s environment minister, Irene Vélez, has defended the proposed cull as necessary for protecting the country’s environment and biodiversity.
Authorities have reportedly maintained for years that relocating the animals would be difficult and impractical, while animal rights advocates have strongly opposed euthanasia plans. Senator Andrea Padilla criticized the proposal as “cruel,” stating on social media that “massacres will never be acceptable.”
According to reports, the Global Union of Zoological Institutions has urged Colombian authorities to suspend the euthanasia plan and instead transfer the hippos to accredited zoos and wildlife sanctuaries.
Vantara in India has also joined the effort and offered to relocate the animals to a specially prepared sanctuary.
“These 80 hippos did not choose where to be born, nor did they create the circumstances they now face,” Anant Ambani said in a statement. “They are living, sentient beings, and if we have the capacity to save them through a safe and humane solution, we have the responsibility to try,” he added.
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