ASE Trading Reaches JD22.5 Million
Amman, May 24 (Petra) -- Trading volume on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) reached JD22.5 million on Sunday, with 6.5 million shares traded through 5,562 transactions.
The ASE general share price index closed at 4,055 points, marking an increase of 1.56 percent.
Of the 104 companies traded, share prices of 56 companies rose, while 17 companies recorded declines.
Sector-wise, the financial sector index rose by 1.84 percent, the services sector index increased by 1.07 percent, and the industrial sector index gained 0.97 percent.
//Petra// NQ
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