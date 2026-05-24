FAO, German Jordanian University Discuss Climate Adaptation In Education

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Madaba, May 24 (Petra) -- The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the German Jordanian University (GJU) discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in developing academic curricula and integrating climate adaptation and sustainability concepts into educational programs to help prepare qualified cadres capable of addressing future environmental challenges.

The discussions took place during a meeting between GJU President Ala'aldeen Halhouli and a FAO delegation that included a policy and education specialist, a climate change specialist, and a curriculum development consultant.

The visit came within the framework of the "Building Resilience to Cope with Climate Change in Jordan through Improving Water Use Efficiency in the Agriculture Sector (BRCCJ)" project, implemented by FAO with support from the Green Climate Fund, in partnership with the Jordanian government and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The project targets governorates within the Dead Sea Basin, including Madaba, Karak, Tafileh, and Ma'an, and aims to enhance resilience to climate change by improving water-use efficiency in the agricultural sector through developing more adaptive water systems, improving livelihoods and food security, and strengthening the integration of climate adaptation concepts into policies, institutions, the private sector, and civil society.

The two sides reviewed the results of an analysis of engineering curricula at the university, which showed strong integration of sustainability and environmental engineering concepts, in addition to advanced academic content in water and energy fields. They also discussed opportunities to further develop these curricula to enhance students' and graduates' readiness to address climate challenges and sustainable development requirements.

Halhouli said the university continues efforts to strengthen sustainability and climate action concepts within its academic and research system, reflecting its commitment to supporting innovation and applied education linked to contemporary environmental and development challenges.

He added that cooperation with FAO represents an important step toward developing an educational environment more closely connected to climate change issues, contributing to preparing graduates with the skills and knowledge needed to support sustainable development pathways and enhance resilience to future climate challenges.

//Petra// NQ