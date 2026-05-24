403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Today's markets analysis on behalf of Konstantinos Chrysikos Head of Customer Relationship Management at Kudotrade
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) developments surrounding the negotiations between the United States and Iran. While hopes of a resolution could push prices down, the physical market remains tight.
Although isolated tanker movements have taken place through the Strait of Hormuz, shipping activity remains severely restricted, leaving one of the world's most important energy corridors operating far below normal levels. As a result, supply conditions remain difficult and continue to support prices despite improving sentiment around the diplomatic process. Recent declines in US inventories also reinforce the perception that underlying balances remain constrained.
Looking ahead, any clear diplomatic progress could continue to weigh on oil prices in the near term. However, persistent logistical disruptions and fragile supply conditions suggest that downside risks for prices may remain limited as normalization could take time, while renewed tensions could quickly restore upward momentum.
Although isolated tanker movements have taken place through the Strait of Hormuz, shipping activity remains severely restricted, leaving one of the world's most important energy corridors operating far below normal levels. As a result, supply conditions remain difficult and continue to support prices despite improving sentiment around the diplomatic process. Recent declines in US inventories also reinforce the perception that underlying balances remain constrained.
Looking ahead, any clear diplomatic progress could continue to weigh on oil prices in the near term. However, persistent logistical disruptions and fragile supply conditions suggest that downside risks for prices may remain limited as normalization could take time, while renewed tensions could quickly restore upward momentum.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment