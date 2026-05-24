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WCM-Q biostatistics workshop series attracts 117 participants
(MENAFN- Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar) Doha – May 24, 2026: The Division of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) has concluded a series of workshops designed to equip healthcare professionals with biostatistical skills.
Titled “Certificate in the Analysis of Medical Data: Applied Biostatistics for Healthcare Professionals,” the program included three workshops (introductory, intermediate and advanced) aimed at helping healthcare professionals better organize, manage and analyze data, and accurately interpret and summarize results. The workshops have an applied focus, allowing participants to learn biostatistical concepts through case studies using statistical software.
Across all three workshops, the program attracted a total of 117 participants from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and the Philippines.
By the end of the three workshops, participants were able to enter and manage data using statistical software; perform univariable and multivariable analyses for both continuous and dichotomous outcomes; and conduct basic survival data analysis.
Workshop speaker Dr. Ziyad R. Mahfoud, professor of research in population health sciences was supported by two facilitators: Dr. Padmakumari Sarada, teaching specialist in math and statistics, and Soha Dargham, senior biostatistician.
Dr. Mahfoud said: “The certificate program focuses on equipping healthcare professionals with essential biostatistical knowledge and skills to independently organize, manage, and analyze medical data and properly interpret the results. We are therefore extremely pleased with the strong level of interest we continue to receive from the healthcare community in Qatar and across the world.”
To receive the certificate, participants must complete all three workshops (introductory, intermediate and advanced) and successfully pass an assessment at the end of each workshop. Participants who register for individual workshops receive a certificate indicating the workshop level attended and the number of credits earned, based on hours attended.
The certificate program is aimed at physicians, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, allied health professionals, students, researchers and educators.
The workshops were accredited locally by the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Healthcare Professions–Accreditation Section (DHP-AS) and internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME).
Titled “Certificate in the Analysis of Medical Data: Applied Biostatistics for Healthcare Professionals,” the program included three workshops (introductory, intermediate and advanced) aimed at helping healthcare professionals better organize, manage and analyze data, and accurately interpret and summarize results. The workshops have an applied focus, allowing participants to learn biostatistical concepts through case studies using statistical software.
Across all three workshops, the program attracted a total of 117 participants from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and the Philippines.
By the end of the three workshops, participants were able to enter and manage data using statistical software; perform univariable and multivariable analyses for both continuous and dichotomous outcomes; and conduct basic survival data analysis.
Workshop speaker Dr. Ziyad R. Mahfoud, professor of research in population health sciences was supported by two facilitators: Dr. Padmakumari Sarada, teaching specialist in math and statistics, and Soha Dargham, senior biostatistician.
Dr. Mahfoud said: “The certificate program focuses on equipping healthcare professionals with essential biostatistical knowledge and skills to independently organize, manage, and analyze medical data and properly interpret the results. We are therefore extremely pleased with the strong level of interest we continue to receive from the healthcare community in Qatar and across the world.”
To receive the certificate, participants must complete all three workshops (introductory, intermediate and advanced) and successfully pass an assessment at the end of each workshop. Participants who register for individual workshops receive a certificate indicating the workshop level attended and the number of credits earned, based on hours attended.
The certificate program is aimed at physicians, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, allied health professionals, students, researchers and educators.
The workshops were accredited locally by the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Healthcare Professions–Accreditation Section (DHP-AS) and internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME).
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