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Fastest Man In India! Gurindervir Singh Creates History In 100M Sprint


2026-05-24 07:45:26
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

India has a new sprint king! Gurindervir Singh shattered the national record in the men's 100m race with a blazing timing of 10.09 seconds at the Federation Cup Athletics Championships in Ranchi. The Indian Navy athlete also secured qualification for the 2026 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, making the nation proud with his historic achievement.

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AsiaNet News

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