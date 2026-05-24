MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) 8lends Report Reveals Confidence Barriers Still Slowing Crypto Adoption Across Europe

May 24, 2026 7:11 AM EDT | Source:

Zug, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2026) - 8lends, a crypto-based P2B lending platform, has released new survey findings highlighting the main barriers still preventing broader cryptocurrency adoption among European investors.

The report shows that while interest in digital assets continues to grow, trust, usability, and confidence issues are still limiting everyday crypto usage. According to the survey, more than one-third of investors still avoid crypto primarily because they are afraid of making mistakes or do not feel confident using digital assets safely. At the same time, nearly 70% of respondents said they are open to using crypto in everyday life, particularly for payments and transfers.

The findings highlight a growing gap between interest in cryptocurrency and actual daily usage.

Crypto adoption across Europe is already significant, with 48% of respondents reporting some level of cryptocurrency usage. Stablecoins show even stronger traction, with 41% of respondents holding them and adoption reaching 85% among those who have previously used crypto.

However, the survey suggests that crypto is still mainly treated as a financial asset rather than an everyday payment tool. The primary activity among crypto users remains investment, cited by 55% of respondents, while around 25% use crypto as a form of savings or value storage. Only 6% reported using cryptocurrencies weekly for everyday transactions.

The report also highlights how security concerns continue to shape public perception of the crypto sector. High-profile exchange failures, hacks, and phishing attacks have reinforced the perception that crypto remains risky for mainstream users.

At the same time, the survey found that many users hesitate not only because of external threats, but also because they lack confidence in navigating the system safely. Around 35% of respondents cited poor understanding and lack of confidence as the main barrier to adoption, while 32% pointed to complexity and difficulty using crypto services.

According to the findings, stronger consumer protection was identified as the most important improvement needed for broader adoption, with 38% of respondents calling for clearer safeguards against fraud, increased transparency, and more reliable support systems.

Some companies within the digital asset sector are already focusing on transparency-driven infrastructure models. 8lends states that its lending infrastructure operates fully on-chain, allowing transactions to remain publicly verifiable in real time.

"The barrier isn't technology, it's accountability," said Alexander Lang, CFO at 8lends.

"Our findings show that many European investors already view crypto as an alternative financial infrastructure, yet many still hesitate to use it for simple everyday payments. Users increasingly expect transparency, safeguards, and accountability standards similar to those available in traditional financial systems."

According to the report, the next phase of crypto adoption will depend less on technological innovation and more on whether the industry can improve trust, transparency, usability, and accountability for everyday users.

More information about the report and platform is available at:



About 8lends

8lends is a crypto-based P2B lending platform that enables investors to fund real business loans using USDC. The platform focuses on business-backed lending opportunities supported by collateral evaluation and smart contract infrastructure.

According to company information, the platform has facilitated more than €100 million in business lending activity across over 34,000 investors. Each loan listed on the platform is backed by business collateral, evaluated across more than 40 risk parameters, and managed through audited smart contracts designed to automate repayment flows.

The company states that its smart contracts have been audited by CertiK and Cyberscope. The platform is also independently audited and supervised by PolyReg, a Swiss financial self-regulatory organization.

8lends is tracked on CoinMarketCap and operates within the digital asset and blockchain sector.

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