IPL 2026: KKR Sign Luvnith Sisodia To Replace Injured Pathirana

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed Luvnith Sisodia as a replacement for speedster Matheesha Pathirana for the rest of the 2026 Indian Premier League season. Pathirana has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Sisodia, a wicketkeeper-batter from Karnataka, previously played for both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and KKR in the IPL. He has featured in 15 T20 matches, scoring 124 runs, and joins KKR for Rs 30 lakh.

"Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have picked Luvnith Sisodia as a replacement for the injured Matheesha Pathirana for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Matheesha Pathirana, a right-arm pacer, is ruled out of the season due to a hamstring injury. Sisodia, a wicketkeeper-batter, was previously a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and KKR in the IPL. Sisodia, who represents Karnataka in Domestic Cricket, has played 15 T20S and has 124 runs against his name from the same. He will join KKR for INR 30 Lakh," as per a Media Advisory.

Pathirana's Injury-Hit Season

Pathirana endured a frustrating, injury-hit IPL 2026 campaign. After being bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 18 crore, the Sri Lankan pacer missed the opening phase of the tournament with a calf injury suffered during the T20 World Cup. Just as he returned and made his much-awaited debut for KKR, his season was cut short again by a fresh hamstring injury. (ANI)

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