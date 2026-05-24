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Slovakia Inks Deal with Lockheed Martin for F-16 Support Services
(MENAFN) Slovakia’s Defence Ministry has signed a 25-million-euro agreement with US company Lockheed Martin to provide spare parts and maintenance services for its F-16 C/D Block 70 fighter jets through 2030, according to reports.
Under the arrangement, the company will supply full support services, including dedicated account management, priority program assistance, warranty coordination, source control, and aircraft-on-ground support.
Slovakia originally agreed in 2018 to purchase 14 F-16 C/D Block 70 aircraft as part of its military modernization program, though deliveries were delayed due to disruptions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first jets arrived in Slovakia in mid-2024 at a military airbase in the Bratislava region. While the country now has all 14 aircraft, several remain in the United States as Slovak pilots continue training.
Under the arrangement, the company will supply full support services, including dedicated account management, priority program assistance, warranty coordination, source control, and aircraft-on-ground support.
Slovakia originally agreed in 2018 to purchase 14 F-16 C/D Block 70 aircraft as part of its military modernization program, though deliveries were delayed due to disruptions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first jets arrived in Slovakia in mid-2024 at a military airbase in the Bratislava region. While the country now has all 14 aircraft, several remain in the United States as Slovak pilots continue training.
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