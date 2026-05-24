Mansukh Mandaviya Inaugurates New Sports Facilities At SAI Gandhinagar

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday inaugurated several new sports infrastructure facilities at SAI NCoE Gandhinagar, reaffirming the Government's commitment towards building world-class high-performance sporting ecosystems across the country. The Minister inaugurated the newly developed Para Athlete Hostel, Centralised Dining Hall, Strength and Conditioning Hall, Multipurpose Training Hall and Meditation Park at the centre. The facilities have been developed to strengthen athlete preparation through integrated support in training, recovery, nutrition, sports science and mental wellbeing.

Transformational Shift in India's Sports Ecosystem

Addressing athletes, coaches and officials, Mandaviya stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's sports ecosystem is undergoing a transformational shift with special emphasis on athlete-centric development and inclusive sporting infrastructure. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is truly the 'Param Mitra' of our para-athletes. Under his leadership, India has not only expanded sports infrastructure across the country, but has also ensured dignity, accessibility, recognition and equal opportunities for every para-athlete," the Minister said.

Highlighting India's rise in global sports, Dr. Mandaviya noted that India secured 111 medals at the Asian Para Games and a record 29 medals at the Paralympics 2024, reflecting the country's rapidly strengthening sporting ecosystem. "Our record performances in recent international events are not accidental achievements. They are the result of sustained investment in athletes, scientific training, modern infrastructure and a strong belief that India can become a global sporting powerhouse," he remarked.

SAI Gandhinagar: A Hub for High-Performance Training

The Minister observed that SAI NCoE Gandhinagar, which has been notified by the Ministry as a 'Nodal Centre for Para Sports', is emerging as one of the country's leading high-performance centres for para-athlete development. The centre presently supports six para sports disciplines, including Para Athletics, Para Badminton, Para Table Tennis, Para Powerlifting, Para Swimming and Para Fencing. The facilities are also being utilised for training in Handball, Kabaddi and Kho-Kho.

Mandaviya also interacted with athletes attending National Coaching Camps being hosted at the centre for Kabaddi, Para Sports, Volleyball and Basketball. He observed that continuous exposure to elite-level training environments and scientific support systems would strengthen India's medal prospects at future international events, including the Olympics and Paralympics.

"Facilities such as the Para Athlete Hostel, Strength and Conditioning Hall and Centralised Dining Hall are not merely buildings; they are investments in India's future champions. These integrated high-performance ecosystems will play a defining role in India's sporting excellence journey in the coming years," the Minister added.

Details of the New Facilities

The newly inaugurated Multipurpose Training Hall will primarily be utilised for Kabaddi training and is expected to support year-round high-intensity practice, match simulation and tactical preparation for athletes. The modern Strength & Conditioning Hall has been designed to enhance athlete performance, endurance, recovery and injury prevention through scientific training methodologies.

Emphasising the importance of holistic athlete development, the Minister stated that modern sporting excellence depends not only on physical preparation, but also on nutrition, mental wellbeing, discipline and recovery. He noted that facilities such as the Meditation Park and Centralised Dining Hall would contribute significantly towards creating a comprehensive high-performance ecosystem for athletes.

Coordinated Approach to Inclusive Sports

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior officials of the Sports Authority of India, coaches, athletes and members of the sporting fraternity. Mandaviya further highlighted that the Para Athlete Hostel and Centralised Dining Hall have been developed with financial support from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, reflecting the Government of India's coordinated approach towards inclusive sports development and para-athlete welfare. (ANI)

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