Tenant Rights: Landlord Not Returning Your Security Deposit? Here's What To Do!

Let's be honest, many landlords come up with all sorts of excuses to not return the security deposit. Most of the time, they claim you've damaged the house. If you're stuck in this situation, you need to know your what legal steps you can take.

Anyone who has lived in a rented house knows this problem all too well. The real trouble often starts when it's time to move out. Many landlords will suddenly find a reason, any reason, to not return your security deposit they deduct a large amount or refuse to return it at all, usually blaming you for house damages. In these cases, tenants often lose money simply because they don't know their rights. Experts clarify that if a tenant has paid all dues and maintained the property, the landlord cannot arbitrarily hold back the deposit.A security deposit is a fixed amount of money a tenant gives the landlord before moving in. Its purpose is to act as a safety net against future damages, unpaid rent, or a breach of the rental agreement. This money is supposed to be returned after the rental agreement ends, landlords deduct huge amounts for minor things like painting or cleaning. According to experts, damage caused by normal, everyday use does not count as actual 'damage' for which your deposit can be cut.

A landlord can legally deduct money from the deposit in certain situations. These include unpaid rent, electricity or maintenance bills, serious damage to furniture or the house, and repair costs that are mentioned in the agreement.

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It is illegal for a landlord to refuse a refund without providing proof or written details. If the landlord deducts any money or doesn't return the deposit, they must give you a clear explanation for it.

If your deposit isn't returned, the first thing you should do is read your rental agreement carefully. It will have details about the deposit amount, the deadline for its return, and the rules for deduction. Many agreements state the deposit must be returned within 15 to 60 days.

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Tenants must save all relevant evidence. This includes rent receipts, bank transaction records, electricity and water bills, WhatsApp chats, emails, and even photos and videos of the house from when you were moving out legal action is also an option. If you can't solve the issue by talking, you can send a written demand for your deposit. If needed, you can also send a legal notice through a lawyer say that in many cases, you can resolve the dispute with help from the housing society or RWA. However, if the landlord is deliberately holding your money or threatening you, you can file a police complaint or approach a consumer forum or a civil court's important to avoid some common mistakes. Always insist on a written rental agreement and make payments through the bank, not in cash. Paying without a receipt can cause problems later. Also, always take photos and videos of the house's condition when you leave. Experts say with a little caution and proper documents, tenants can easily get their deposit back.