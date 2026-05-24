'I Am Taking This As A Challenge To Change History': Nigar Sultana Confident Ahead Of Women's T20 WC

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, May 24 (IANS) Skipper Nigar Sultana said Bangladesh are determined to rewrite their record at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup as they prepare for this year's tournament in England.

Bangladesh heading into the competition carrying one of the toughest records among Full Member nations in Women's T20 World Cup history, having managed just three wins in 25 matches across previous editions. Their only victories before 2024 came against Sri Lanka and Ireland during the 2014 tournament, and they finally ended a prolonged winless streak with a victory over Scotland in Dubai last year.

Despite the numbers, Nigar insisted the squad views the upcoming tournament as an opportunity rather than a burden.

“We were coming from a long winless road (in the T20 World Cup). But I am not seeing this as a pressure. Rather, I am taking this as a challenge to change history,” Nigar told reporters during the pre-tournament media interaction at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The Bangladesh captain believes the side has grown significantly over the last year, particularly in terms of balance and contributions across the squad.

“Winning that match in Dubai in the last T20 World Cup gave us a great feeling, even though we couldn't win the rest of our games. However, since last year, I feel we have developed a much better team combination, and we need to increase our win count. In T20s, more players are stepping up now compared to before. We want to play better on the global stage and win more matches consistently,” she said.

Questions surrounding Bangladesh's pace-bowling resources ahead of the England conditions have also followed the team selection, especially with only two specialist seamers included in the squad. Nigar, however, backed the current combination and defended the decision to rely on continuity.

“There is a pace bowling allrounder (Ritu Moni) with two pacers and these days I am always facing this question why there are only two pacers in England. The reason behind it is that they (the two pacers) are continuously playing with the team for the last six months so we were thinking that we need to carry those cricketers who are ready to play in the World Cup,” she said.

Nigar also expressed confidence in the form and readiness of the pace unit led by Marufa Akhter and Fariha Islam.

“Marufa is consistently performing well for the team and Trishna is almost proven. I saw her performance in the last series and in the two or one matches where she got the opportunity she made her mark,” Nigar noted.

“So more or less we are taking those two pacers who are ready to play. It's high time we maintain these two cricketers and make sure that they are available for the World Cup,” she added.

The Bangladesh skipper also dismissed concerns regarding her own fitness after speculation surrounding a long-standing thumb injury resurfaced in recent weeks. Nigar had skipped the latest edition of the National Cricket League to manage her workload and focus on recovery.

“I don't know why this question is always coming up. Let me tell you the truth, I don't have a ligament in my right thumb, as it was torn, so I have been playing for so many years. Did anyone know about it? I am hundred percent fit and I have been selected in the World Cup team and the most important thing is that every cricketer carries some kind of niggle, and no one in the world can say they don't have any injury and everyone plays by managing those issues.

“We are at the same place and there are few small things that can be managed, and I am doing that, and it won't have any effect on the ground,” she added.