Kerala Latest Weather Update: Heavy Rain Forecast For Next Five Days, Yellow Alert Issued

The Central Meteorological Department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall across Kerala for the next five days. A Yellow Alert has been issued in several districts, with chances of thunderstorms and strong winds reaching up to 40 km/h in some areas.

Rain expected in next 3 hours

In the next three hours, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts. Other regions may also witness scattered showers at isolated places.

District-wise Yellow Alert issued

The Meteorological Department has released a multi-day alert list. On May 24, several northern and central districts are under warning. On May 25, alerts continue across central and northern Kerala, while May 26 to May 28 cover southern and central districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam.

What Yellow Alert means

A Yellow Alert indicates the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall. Heavy rain refers to rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours. Authorities have advised caution, especially in low-lying and landslide-prone areas.

Advisory for residents

Officials have urged people to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel during intense rain and thunderstorms. Continuous monitoring is underway as weather conditions may change over the coming days across the state.