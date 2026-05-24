BSP Supremo Mayawati Reviews Party's Poll Strategy In UP, Stresses On Stronger Booth-Level Connect

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, May 24 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati on Sunday held a key meeting of the party's state unit in Lucknow and asked workers to strengthen the organisation down to the polling booth level while intensifying preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Reviewing the party's organisational work and election readiness at the BSP state office on Mall Avenue, Mayawati said preparations must be made "more efficient and vigilant" in view of what she described as new and serious challenges emerging in elections across the country.

She said the BSP's objective was to form a "pro-people government" in Uttar Pradesh for the fifth time, citing growing public support for the party.

The meeting was attended by booth-level in-charges as well as Assembly, district and state committee office-bearers, who presented progress reports on organisational strengthening, social outreach and financial support for the party.

Expressing satisfaction over the implementation of directions issued during the previous meeting, Mayawati nonetheless cautioned party workers against complacency and said the political environment indicated rival parties were engaged in "deceptive politics".

Calling on workers to unite all sections of society, she urged them to work towards victory with the slogan "Haathi wale button ko dabao, satta mein wapas lao" (Press the button on the elephant, bring back to power), and stressed the importance of safeguarding every vote.

Referring to the Assembly elections held recently in five states, Mayawati said the BSP needed to draw lessons from those contests as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab move closer to elections expected early next year or slightly ahead of schedule.

She alleged that ruling parties often resort to polarisation and diversionary politics during elections and later fail to address people's welfare concerns.

The BSP chief said ordinary people were struggling with inflation, unemployment and policy burdens, and accused parties in power of making attractive promises during elections only to turn indifferent afterward.

Describing the country's political, social and economic conditions as "distressing and painful", she said governments should remain committed to constitutional and welfare-oriented governance rather than policies favouring big industrialists and the wealthy.

Mayawati said the people of Uttar Pradesh have not forgotten BSP's record in governance during its previous four terms, which she claimed ensured law and order and promoted employment-oriented development with dignity.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh are once again looking towards the experienced and tested BSP government and its leadership with hope," she said.

She also invoked BSP founder Kanshi Ram, saying the party remained committed to his mission of "Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay".

Appealing to voters in Uttar Pradesh to place their trust in the BSP once again, Mayawati said governments should focus on livelihood, peace, communal harmony and law and order, and should not turn away from their constitutional responsibility of functioning as welfare-oriented administrations.