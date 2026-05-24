Samsung And Emirates International School Meadows Sign Mou To Become A Samsung Certified School In The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Partnership equips 17 educators and 200 students with AI-enabled tools and future-ready skills as Samsung expands its global network of schools leading in AI-driven education

Dubai, UAE; May, 2026 – Samsung Gulf Electronics has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates International School Meadows, officially recognizing it as a Samsung Certified School. The partnership is part of Samsung's wider education portfolio designed to empower students and educators with cutting-edge technology and AI tools.

As part of the partnership, a dedicated Samsung AI Lab has been established within Emirates International School Meadows, equipped with a range of Samsung devices to support cross-curricular projects in coding, machine learning, AI, and creative design. Beyond the lab, 200 students from the school will have the opportunity to join the Samsung Student Ambassador program, a forward-thinking initiative to equip students with the skills, confidence, and opportunities they need to become leaders of digital transformation within their schools and communities.

Jerome Hong, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics, said:“Education is where innovation begins, and with the Samsung Certified Schools program, we are committed to giving students and educators the tools and skills to thrive in an AI-driven world. This partnership reflects the strong momentum behind the initiative in the UAE and our shared commitment to the country's AI Strategy 2031. I'm proud of having EIS Meadows as our partner in this journey. Together, we are preparing a generation of innovators ready to shape the future.”

Ian Ward, Principal at Emirates International School Meadows, added:““I am incredibly proud for Emirates International School Meadows to be part of the Samsung Certified Schools programme. This partnership represents a significant step forward in how we prepare our students for an increasingly complex and technology-driven world. The integration of AI and innovation through the Samsung AI Lab is not an 'add-on', but something that will enhance teaching and learning across our IB programmes, empowering students to think critically, solve real-world problems, and lead with confidence.

To equip educators to lead this shift, 17 teachers from the school will continue to undergo specialized training under the Samsung Certified Educator credential. The training is designed to help teachers embed digital and AI tools purposefully into daily lessons rather than treat them as a separate layer of activity.

The partnership is aligned with the UAE's Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and reflects a shared focus on the responsible and impactful use of AI in education.

The Samsung Certified Schools program forms part of Samsung's broader vision to build a global network of institutions setting the standard for digital education. With Emirates International School Meadows being the second school in the UAE to earn the certification, the program continues to take shape as a model where AI and innovation move beyond theory and into how students learn every day.