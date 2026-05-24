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London Business School Hosts 23Rd Annual MENA Conference Convening Regional Leaders And Global Experts
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) . The conference explores key themes including global capital flows, the digital economy, climate resilience, fintech, and artificial intelligence.
. The event brought together policymakers, investors, founders, and industry leaders to discuss the region's evolving economic landscape. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,May 2026 – London Business School (LBS) hosted its 23rd Annual MENA Conference at the School's London campus. The conference is a landmark gathering that continues to shape conversations around innovation, entrepreneurship, investment, and impact in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This year's conference built on a proud legacy of insight, dialogue, and regional leadership. For over two decades, LBS has proudly hosted the region's foremost MENA-focused conference, uniting influential voices from across the Middle East and North Africa. This flagship event has evolved into a cornerstone for intellectual exchange, bringing together senior policymakers, business leaders, and changemakers to explore the most pressing regional and global challenges. Year after year, the LBS Annual MENA Conference draws a distinguished audience of leaders, diplomats, academics, industry experts, and students committed to shaping the region's future. “This year's MENA Conference highlights how the region is positioning itself at the intersection of capital, innovation, and global economic transformation,” said Florin Vasvari, Executive Dean of Executive Education, Middle East, at London Business School.“By bringing together policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and academics, the conference creates an important platform for dialogue and collaboration that supports the region's continued growth and global competitiveness.” The conference agenda this year explored five key themes shaping the region's economic future:
. The event brought together policymakers, investors, founders, and industry leaders to discuss the region's evolving economic landscape. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,May 2026 – London Business School (LBS) hosted its 23rd Annual MENA Conference at the School's London campus. The conference is a landmark gathering that continues to shape conversations around innovation, entrepreneurship, investment, and impact in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This year's conference built on a proud legacy of insight, dialogue, and regional leadership. For over two decades, LBS has proudly hosted the region's foremost MENA-focused conference, uniting influential voices from across the Middle East and North Africa. This flagship event has evolved into a cornerstone for intellectual exchange, bringing together senior policymakers, business leaders, and changemakers to explore the most pressing regional and global challenges. Year after year, the LBS Annual MENA Conference draws a distinguished audience of leaders, diplomats, academics, industry experts, and students committed to shaping the region's future. “This year's MENA Conference highlights how the region is positioning itself at the intersection of capital, innovation, and global economic transformation,” said Florin Vasvari, Executive Dean of Executive Education, Middle East, at London Business School.“By bringing together policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and academics, the conference creates an important platform for dialogue and collaboration that supports the region's continued growth and global competitiveness.” The conference agenda this year explored five key themes shaping the region's economic future:
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Global Capital Flows: examining how sovereign and private capital is being redeployed and what this means for capital markets and economic development across the region.
The Digital Economy: analysing the evolving financing landscape for the region's technology sector and the development of stronger exit pathways and deeper capital markets.
Climate Change: exploring how climate pressures are reshaping investments in energy, water, infrastructure, and industrial decarbonisation.
Fintech: discussing how fintech companies are transforming financial infrastructure and expanding access to credit, liquidity, and digital financial services.
Artificial Intelligence: examining how regional companies can build sustainable advantages in AI through talent, data, infrastructure, and capital.
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