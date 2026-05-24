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Zelenskyy Sanctions 127 Russian Officers, 29 Ships
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has moved to tighten the economic and military noose around Russia, signing two sweeping sanctions packages on Saturday targeting both the commanders behind missile strikes on Ukrainian soil and the vessels quietly sustaining Russia's war machine.
The first package blacklists 127 Russian individuals "involved in missile strikes on Ukraine, including on critical infrastructure and civilian facilities," according to the presidential press service. The measures zero in on commanders of long-range aviation units, as well as missile and artillery commanders within Russia's ground forces.
The second package takes aim at Russia's shadow supply network, sanctioning 29 civilian merchant ships "involved in the transportation of cargo for the military needs of the Russian Federation" — the majority of which are already under existing sanctions imposed by the US, the EU, and the UK.
Vladyslav Vlasyuk, Ukrainian presidential adviser and commissioner for sanctions policy, issued a pointed challenge to international ports over the blacklisted vessels.
"One of today's packages highlights the arms supply channels for the Russian army, let's see which ports will now accept these ships," Vlasyuk said.
He made clear that the second package was designed to hit Moscow where it hurts most — its military leadership.
"The other one is personally targeting those who give orders and carry out missile terror against Ukrainian cities. It's about increasing the price of aggression for Russia, complicating its military operations, and forming an inevitable responsibility for strikes on civilians and infrastructure," he added.
Moscow has yet to issue any response to the newly imposed sanctions.
The first package blacklists 127 Russian individuals "involved in missile strikes on Ukraine, including on critical infrastructure and civilian facilities," according to the presidential press service. The measures zero in on commanders of long-range aviation units, as well as missile and artillery commanders within Russia's ground forces.
The second package takes aim at Russia's shadow supply network, sanctioning 29 civilian merchant ships "involved in the transportation of cargo for the military needs of the Russian Federation" — the majority of which are already under existing sanctions imposed by the US, the EU, and the UK.
Vladyslav Vlasyuk, Ukrainian presidential adviser and commissioner for sanctions policy, issued a pointed challenge to international ports over the blacklisted vessels.
"One of today's packages highlights the arms supply channels for the Russian army, let's see which ports will now accept these ships," Vlasyuk said.
He made clear that the second package was designed to hit Moscow where it hurts most — its military leadership.
"The other one is personally targeting those who give orders and carry out missile terror against Ukrainian cities. It's about increasing the price of aggression for Russia, complicating its military operations, and forming an inevitable responsibility for strikes on civilians and infrastructure," he added.
Moscow has yet to issue any response to the newly imposed sanctions.
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