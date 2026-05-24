Twisha Sharma Case: Last Rites In Bhopal Family Blames Accused's Kin

The last rites of Twisha Sharma will be performed in Bhopal at 5 pm on Sunday, her cousin Ashish Sharma said, adding that the family had initially planned to take the mortal remains to the national capital but later decided against it, citing soaring temperatures and medical reasons. "We wanted to perform the last rites in Delhi, but I think it's probably impractical in this heat to travel so far. Due to medical reasons, it's been decided to perform her last rites in Bhopal. She will be given her final farewell at 5 pm today," Sharma told ANI.

Family Demands Accountability

Ashish Sharma also made strong remarks on the alleged accused Samarth Singh's family, alleging responsibility in the case and demanding accountability. "They (the accused family) themselves are responsible for this entire accident, so if they come forward with honesty and truth, they should clearly state their facts. That would be enough for them, because now that compensation cannot be made," he added.

Second Post-Mortem Underway

His remarks came as the second post-mortem of Twisha Sharma is currently ongoing by a team of senior doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal, following directions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Earlier, Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, said the AIIMS team had assured the family of a fair and unbiased post-mortem. "We are hopeful that the team will work out good findings because the whole point of a second post-mortem is if someone feels something is missing," he had said.

Twisha's brother, Major Harshit Sharma, also expressed hope that the process would bring transparency, saying the family was satisfied with the ongoing procedure. Twisha's sister-in-law, Rashi Oberoi Sharma, had expressed faith in the AIIMS team, saying the family expects a fair and transparent procedure and reaffirming their commitment to pursue justice.

Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognizance

The Supreme Court on Saturday registered a suo motu case titled 'In Re Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies in the Unnatural Death of a Young Woman at Matrimonial Home'. A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant is expected to hear the matter on Monday.

Investigation and Case Background

Meanwhile, a local court in Bhopal remanded Twisha's husband and prime accused Samarth Singh to seven days of police custody from May 23 to May 29 for further interrogation. Singh was arrested in Jabalpur on May 22 after being absconding.

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged that she was subjected to mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and his family, triggering widespread outrage and calls for a fair and detailed probe. The Madhya Pradesh government has already recommended a CBI investigation into the case, while Twisha's family continues to demand an impartial probe. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)