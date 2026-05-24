Starmer 'Welcomes The Progress' Towards Deal To End US-Iran War
London, United Kingdom: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday welcomed "the progress towards an agreement" to end the Iran war, as US officials said an announcement on a deal could be expected later in the day.
"We will work with our international partners to seize this moment and achieve a long-term diplomatic settlement," Starmer said in a post on X
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment