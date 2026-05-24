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Starmer 'Welcomes The Progress' Towards Deal To End US-Iran War

Starmer 'Welcomes The Progress' Towards Deal To End US-Iran War


2026-05-24 05:14:12
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London, United Kingdom: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday welcomed "the progress towards an agreement" to end the Iran war, as US officials said an announcement on a deal could be expected later in the day.

"We will work with our international partners to seize this moment and achieve a long-term diplomatic settlement," Starmer said in a post on X

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The Peninsula

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