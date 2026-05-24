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Ex-Italian PM Slams Europe for Acting 'Like Servants' Before Trump
(MENAFN) Former Italian Prime Minister Romano Prodi delivered a stinging indictment of Europe's posture toward Washington Saturday, accusing the continent of spineless deference to President Donald Trump while fumbling its approach to China.
Prodi made the remarks at the Festival dell'Economia di Trento, according to an Italian news agency.
"We behave like servants in front of Trump and we do not know how to behave in front of the Chinese," he said.
The veteran statesman called for a fundamental overhaul of how the European Union operates on the world stage, warning that fragmentation was leaving the bloc strategically exposed at a critical moment.
"Europe should have a unified capacity for intervention," Prodi said, urging member states to forge a far more coordinated collective response to mounting global pressures.
His remarks land as Europe navigates deepening turbulence in its relationship with Washington during Trump's second term, with fractures emerging across trade negotiations, defense burden-sharing, and broader strategic priorities — strains that have left European capitals scrambling for a coherent common position.
Prodi made the remarks at the Festival dell'Economia di Trento, according to an Italian news agency.
"We behave like servants in front of Trump and we do not know how to behave in front of the Chinese," he said.
The veteran statesman called for a fundamental overhaul of how the European Union operates on the world stage, warning that fragmentation was leaving the bloc strategically exposed at a critical moment.
"Europe should have a unified capacity for intervention," Prodi said, urging member states to forge a far more coordinated collective response to mounting global pressures.
His remarks land as Europe navigates deepening turbulence in its relationship with Washington during Trump's second term, with fractures emerging across trade negotiations, defense burden-sharing, and broader strategic priorities — strains that have left European capitals scrambling for a coherent common position.
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