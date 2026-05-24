The Freelance Designer Small Businesses Keep Coming Back To

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 24, 2026 12:13 am - Fazal Ul Rehman at fazal has built a reputation for work that clients return to. Operating as a one-person studio, he handles design, development, and launch for small businesses across multiple industries and countries.

Most people hire a web designer once and hope for the best.

Fazal Ul Rehman's clients tend to come back. Not because they had a problem with the first project, but because the first project worked, and now they want more of the same.

Steve G., a health coach at Natural Body Intelligence, said it plainly: "Fazal is a great guy to work with. He is quick, makes changes easily, creates great pages, and is very professional. Already hired him again. Will use him some more."

That pattern repeats across Fazal's client list. Business owners who started with a single page or a quick fix, saw what the work looked like, and came back with a bigger project. It's not complicated. When something works, you stick with it.

Fazal runs fazal as a one-person operation out of Pakistan, working with clients across the UK, US, Europe, and the Middle East. He handles everything from first concepts through to launch: design, development, copywriting structure, mobile optimization, and basic SEO setup. The client doesn't need to coordinate between a designer and a developer or chase anyone down for updates. There's one person responsible and that person is reachable.

The businesses he works with are all over the map in terms of industry. Therapists. Electricians. Architects. Pianists. Medical travel platforms. Production studios. Language coaches. What they have in common is that they needed a website that did something specific for their business, not just something that existed.

Christian L., founder of Languages on Fire, described his experience after a full redesign: "He's a very skilled designer, fast and thorough. Communication was very smooth. And of course the design looks amazing. Great value for your money."

Dimitri D., founder of 8g Architekture, was just as direct: "Fazal is professional, fast, creative and produces work of a high standard. I would like to extend a very strong recommendation for him."Those aren't cherry-picked. That's what the reviews look like across the board.

For small business owners who have been burned by designers who overpromise and underdeliver, or who have been putting off fixing their website because they don't know who to trust with it, Fazal's track record speaks for itself. The work is on the site. The reviews are real. The process is straightforward.

New projects are open now.

Website: fazal

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