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Dozens Get Rescued After Building Collapse in Philippines
(MENAFN) At least 26 people were rescued after a nine-story building under construction collapsed early Sunday in the Philippines, according to reports and local officials.
The incident occurred in Angeles City in Pampanga province during a thunderstorm, when the structure gave way, leaving an estimated 30 to 40 people initially believed to be trapped under the debris.
Rescue operations were immediately launched, involving coordinated efforts from multiple agencies as emergency teams worked through the rubble to locate survivors.
Jay Pelayo said that at least 26 individuals had been pulled alive from the wreckage so far, while search efforts continued for those still feared trapped.
More than 100 police officers and other government personnel were deployed to the site as rescue teams continued clearing debris and searching for survivors amid challenging weather conditions.
The incident occurred in Angeles City in Pampanga province during a thunderstorm, when the structure gave way, leaving an estimated 30 to 40 people initially believed to be trapped under the debris.
Rescue operations were immediately launched, involving coordinated efforts from multiple agencies as emergency teams worked through the rubble to locate survivors.
Jay Pelayo said that at least 26 individuals had been pulled alive from the wreckage so far, while search efforts continued for those still feared trapped.
More than 100 police officers and other government personnel were deployed to the site as rescue teams continued clearing debris and searching for survivors amid challenging weather conditions.
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