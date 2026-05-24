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Rubio Signals Iran Nuclear Deal May Be Hours Away
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared Saturday that meaningful headway had been achieved in ongoing nuclear negotiations with Tehran, signaling a potential breakthrough could emerge within days.
Speaking to reporters in New Delhi after high-level discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rubio conveyed cautious optimism while stopping short of confirming any finalized agreement.
"There might be some news (on Iran) later today. There may not be. I hope there will be. I am not sure yet. There has been some progress done," he said.
The top US diplomat indicated a resolution — diplomatic or otherwise — was fast approaching.
"There is a chance that maybe later today, tomorrow, maybe couple of days, we may have something to say, but this issue needs to be solved one way or another," he added.
Rubio outlined Washington's firm red lines on Iran's nuclear ambitions, making clear the administration would accept nothing less than full compliance on several fronts.
"Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. The strait needs to be open without tolls. They need to turn over their highly enriched uranium. We need to address that issue. We need to address the issue of enrichment."
While reiterating a preference for dialogue, Rubio made unmistakably clear that a negotiated settlement was not the only path forward.
"That's what we're working on right now, but this problem will be solved one way or the other. We hope it's done through the diplomatic route. That's what we're working on."
Washington and Tehran have been exchanging proposals and counterproposals through Islamabad, covering the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's advancing nuclear program, and Tehran's push for sanctions relief.
In a separate sit-down with an Indian broadcaster, Rubio doubled down on the administration's non-negotiable stance: "Iran can never have a nuclear weapon and so the issues of enrichment and the highly enriched uranium have to be confirmed."
He sharply condemned Iran's conduct in international waters, calling its actions in the Strait of Hormuz both unlawful and dangerous.
"It is illegal. What they are doing, they are basically threatening and are threatened. Have fired upon commercial vessels."
"It is illegal. It is unlawful under any mechanism for a country to take international waterways and turn it into theirs and charge a toll for it, which is what Iran is trying to do," he said.
Speaking to reporters in New Delhi after high-level discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rubio conveyed cautious optimism while stopping short of confirming any finalized agreement.
"There might be some news (on Iran) later today. There may not be. I hope there will be. I am not sure yet. There has been some progress done," he said.
The top US diplomat indicated a resolution — diplomatic or otherwise — was fast approaching.
"There is a chance that maybe later today, tomorrow, maybe couple of days, we may have something to say, but this issue needs to be solved one way or another," he added.
Rubio outlined Washington's firm red lines on Iran's nuclear ambitions, making clear the administration would accept nothing less than full compliance on several fronts.
"Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. The strait needs to be open without tolls. They need to turn over their highly enriched uranium. We need to address that issue. We need to address the issue of enrichment."
While reiterating a preference for dialogue, Rubio made unmistakably clear that a negotiated settlement was not the only path forward.
"That's what we're working on right now, but this problem will be solved one way or the other. We hope it's done through the diplomatic route. That's what we're working on."
Washington and Tehran have been exchanging proposals and counterproposals through Islamabad, covering the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's advancing nuclear program, and Tehran's push for sanctions relief.
In a separate sit-down with an Indian broadcaster, Rubio doubled down on the administration's non-negotiable stance: "Iran can never have a nuclear weapon and so the issues of enrichment and the highly enriched uranium have to be confirmed."
He sharply condemned Iran's conduct in international waters, calling its actions in the Strait of Hormuz both unlawful and dangerous.
"It is illegal. What they are doing, they are basically threatening and are threatened. Have fired upon commercial vessels."
"It is illegal. It is unlawful under any mechanism for a country to take international waterways and turn it into theirs and charge a toll for it, which is what Iran is trying to do," he said.
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