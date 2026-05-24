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White House Gunfire Chaos Secret Service Neutralizes Shooter Near Perimeter


2026-05-24 04:45:25
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Gunfire erupted near the White House perimeter in Washington DC after an armed suspect reportedly opened fire at a Secret Service checkpoint. Officers immediately responded and neutralized the shooter during the exchange. A bystander was also injured in the chaos while security agencies launched a massive investigation around the White House complex.

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AsiaNet News

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