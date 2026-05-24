White House Gunfire Chaos Secret Service Neutralizes Shooter Near Perimeter

Gunfire erupted near the White House perimeter in Washington DC after an armed suspect reportedly opened fire at a Secret Service checkpoint. Officers immediately responded and neutralized the shooter during the exchange. A bystander was also injured in the chaos while security agencies launched a massive investigation around the White House complex.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.