MEI For Foreigners In Brazil 2026: The Self-Employment Map

MENAFN - The Rio Times) LIVING IN BRAZIL · EXPATS · SÃO PAULO, 23 MAY 2026

Foreign residents in Brazil can register as Individual Microentrepreneurs (Microempreendedor Individual, MEI) provided they hold a permanent National Migration Registry Card (Carteira de Registro Nacional Migratório, CRNM), temporary residence with work authorization, or recognized refugee status. The MEI annual revenue ceiling remains R$ 81,000 (about $16,135 at 5.02 reais per dollar on May 23, 2026), unchanged since 2018. Bill PLP 60/2025 proposing R$ 140,000 has cleared a Senate committee but is not sanctioned. Monthly fixed contribution (Documento de Arrecadação do Simples Nacional, DAS) in 2026 ranges from R$ 82.05 to R$ 87.05 (about $16.34 to $17.34) based on activity type, calculated on the R$ 1,621 minimum wage. Above the MEI ceiling, foreign residents migrate to Microempresa (ME) status under the Simples Nacional regime, ceiling R$ 4.8 million annually, with nominal rates from 4 percent (commerce) to 33 percent (high-value services). Federal Revenue Service (Receita Federal) data cited by Sebrae recorded 84,013 foreign MEI registrations as of September 2022, led by Venezuelan, Bolivian and Colombian nationals.

Key Facts

Brazil's Individual Microentrepreneur regime is one of the fastest legal routes for a foreign resident to invoice, pay tax and contribute to social security. Eligibility depends on visa status, not nationality. This is the 2026 map of the three self-employment regimes open to foreigners with legal residence.

MEI for foreigners in Brazil: who qualifies in 2026

Foreign residents in Brazil have a legal route to self-employment through three distinct regimes. These are the Individual Microentrepreneur (Microempreendedor Individual, MEI), the independent contractor working without a corporate entity (autônomo), and the Microenterprise (Microempresa, ME) under the National Simples regime (Simples Nacional).

MEI for foreigners is the most restrictive of the three on eligibility, but also the simplest entry point. The decisive factor is not nationality but migration status.

The MEI regime was created by Complementary Law 128/2008 and is administered through the Portal do Empreendedor, operated by the Federal Revenue Service in partnership with the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Serviço Brasileiro de Apoio às Micro e Pequenas Empresas, Sebrae). Sebrae guidance confirms three migration pathways that qualify a foreigner for MEI registration in 2026.

First, foreign residents holding a permanent CRNM qualify directly. The CRNM replaced the older National Foreigner Registry (Registro Nacional de Estrangeiro, RNE) under Migration Law 13.445/2017.

Second, holders of temporary residence with explicit work authorization may register, including digital nomads on the VITEM XIV visa created by Resolution 45/2021 of the National Immigration Council (Conselho Nacional de Imigração, CNIg) provided their residence permit grants labour rights. Third, refugees recognized by the National Committee for Refugees (Comitê Nacional para os Refugiados, CONARE) and asylum applicants holding the Refugee Application Protocol (Protocolo de Solicitação de Refúgio, PSR) or the Provisional National Migration Registry Document (Documento Provisório de Registro Nacional Migratório, DPRNM) may register.

Tourist visa holders and short-stay foreigners without a residence permit cannot register as MEI, regardless of how long they have remained in Brazil.

The 2026 numbers: ceiling, fees and the pending Super MEI bill

The MEI annual revenue ceiling for 2026 remains R$ 81,000 (about $16,135 at 5.02 reais per dollar on May 23, 2026), the same nominal value set in 2018. A 20 percent tolerance band permits revenue up to R$ 97,200 (about $19,363) within a single calendar year, with the excess settled through a complementary DAS payment the following January.

Bill PLP 60/2025, known as“Super MEI”, proposes raising the ceiling to R$ 140,000 with a new contribution band of 8 percent of the minimum wage for revenue between R$ 81,000 and R$ 140,000. The bill has been approved by the Senate Social Affairs Commission but has not been sanctioned. Until then, the R$ 81,000 ceiling applies.

The fixed monthly DAS contribution in 2026 depends on activity type, calculated as 5 percent of the R$ 1,621 minimum wage plus a flat municipal or state component. The 5 percent figure is the National Social Security Institute (Instituto Nacional do Seguro Social, INSS) contribution embedded in the DAS.

Commerce and industry pay R$ 82.05 monthly. Services pay R$ 86.05. Activities combining commerce and services pay R$ 87.05.

The freight MEI variant pays between R$ 195.52 and R$ 200.52, reflecting a higher 12 percent INSS rate. Payment is due on the 20th of each month.

The annual revenue declaration (Declaração Anual do Simples Nacional para o Microempreendedor Individual, DASN-SIMEI) is filed in May of the year following the fiscal year, and is mandatory even if revenue was zero.

Autônomo: the simpler route without a corporate entity

Foreign residents who do not want to operate under a corporate tax identifier (Cadastro Nacional da Pessoa Jurídica, CNPJ) can work as autônomo. This route uses only the Individual Taxpayer Registry (Cadastro de Pessoas Físicas, CPF). It requires no business registration but obliges the worker to register at the INSS as an individual contributor and to remit monthly social security contributions directly.

The standard individual INSS rate is 20 percent of declared monthly earnings between the minimum wage of R$ 1,621 and the ceiling of R$ 8,157.41 in 2026. A simplified plan at 11 percent of the minimum wage exists but caps retirement benefits at the minimum wage and disqualifies the contributor from a length-of-contribution pension.

Autônomos are subject to ordinary personal income tax (Imposto de Renda de Pessoa Física, IRPF), with monthly mandatory withholding on the progressive table when they receive payment from corporate clients. When the payer is an individual or a foreign source, the tax is remitted through the Monthly Income Tax Payment system (Recolhimento Mensal Obrigatório, Carnê-Leão).

Above the MEI ceiling: Simples Nacional and ME status

Foreign residents whose annual revenue exceeds the MEI ceiling, including the 20 percent tolerance, must migrate to Microempresa (ME) status under the Simples Nacional regime governed by Complementary Law 123/2006. The Simples Nacional ceiling is R$ 4.8 million in annual gross revenue.

Simples Nacional rates depend on activity type and revenue band, distributed across five annexes. Anexo I covers commerce, with nominal rates from 4 to 19 percent. Anexo III covers lower-burden services, including consultancies and certain technical activities, with nominal rates from 6 to 33 percent.

Anexo V covers higher-value-added services with rates from 15.5 to 30.5 percent. The Fator R coefficient, which is the ratio of payroll to gross revenue, determines whether a service activity falls under Anexo III or the more expensive Anexo V.

The 2025 Tax Reform Law (Lei Complementar 214/2025) preserved the Simples Nacional regime through the transition to the new Goods and Services Tax (Imposto sobre Bens e Serviços, IBS) and Contribution on Goods and Services (Contribuição sobre Bens e Serviços, CBS). Symbolic IBS and CBS rates begin to appear on DAS invoices in 2026 with no material change to the total amount paid.

Practical registration: what foreign residents need at the Portal do Empreendedor

MEI registration is processed entirely online through the Portal do Empreendedor (gov/empresas-e-negocios/pt-br/empreendedor) and is free. The Federal Revenue Service requires a Gov federal authentication account at the Silver (Prata) or Gold (Ouro) verification level, which is itself a separate process involving biometric or document validation.

Foreign applicants must enter their country of origin and the number of their migration document, whether CRNM, DPRNM, or PSR. They must also have an active CPF with updated registration data and a proof of residence (comprovante de residência) in their name, dated within the previous 90 days.

Brazilian bureaucracy is genuinely complex at the entry point, particularly the Gov account verification, which requires documentation that varies by migration status. Once cleared, the actual MEI registration itself generates a CNPJ within minutes. Not every economic activity is permitted under MEI; regulated professions, those subject to a professional council, and certain intellectual activities are excluded under Resolution 140/2018 of the Simples Nacional Management Committee (Comitê Gestor do Simples Nacional, CGSN).

Where to Apply

Primary portal: Portal do Empreendedor (Entrepreneur Portal) - gov/empresas-e-negocios/pt-br/empreendedor

Operating agency: Federal Revenue Service (Receita Federal do Brasil) in partnership with the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae)

Registration cost: R$ 0 (free of charge; no opening fees exist)

Monthly DAS fee in 2026: R$ 82.05 to R$ 87.05 (about $16.34 to $17.34 at 5.02 reais per dollar on May 23, 2026), depending on activity

Processing time: CNPJ typically issued within five minutes of form completion, per Receita Federal as of May 2026

Authentication required: Gov account at Silver (Prata) or Gold (Ouro) level

State variation: Some states require an additional State Registration (Inscrição Estadual) for commerce activities through the State Commercial Registry (Junta Comercial). São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro have distinct procedures; consult the relevant state Junta Comercial after CNPJ issuance.

For Simples Nacional ME registration: Federal Revenue Service Simples Nacional portal - gov/receitafederal/pt-br/assuntos/orientacao-tributaria/regimes-e-controles-especiais/simples-nacional

The Rio Times links only to official Brazilian government portals and registered consulates. Document brokers and informal intermediaries operating outside the legal framework can produce invalid filings, financial loss and immigration-status risk.

This is reporting, not legal, tax, immigration or medical advice. Confirm your situation with a licensed professional before acting.

Frequently asked questions

Can a digital nomad on the VITEM XIV visa register as MEI?

In principle yes, provided the residence permit issued under the VITEM XIV category includes work authorization. The VITEM XIV is structured for remote work for foreign employers; foreign residents who shift to invoicing Brazilian clients through an MEI should confirm the activity is compatible with the original visa basis with a licensed immigration professional.

Is a Brazilian guarantor or attorney-in-fact required for MEI registration?

No. Unlike limited liability companies (Sociedade Limitada, LTDA) and joint-stock companies, which require a resident attorney-in-fact for non-resident shareholders, the MEI regime requires no procurador. The applicant registers in their own name with their own CPF.

Can an MEI invoice clients abroad in foreign currency?

Yes. The MEI may issue Service Electronic Invoices (Nota Fiscal de Serviços Eletrônica, NFS-e) to foreign clients and receive payment in foreign currency through authorized banking channels regulated by the Central Bank of Brazil (Banco Central do Brasil, BCB). Receipts must be converted to Brazilian reais and reported in the annual DASN-SIMEI.

What happens if my residence permit expires while I am an active MEI?

An expired residence document does not automatically deactivate a CNPJ, but it places the holder in irregular migration status and disqualifies them from continuing to operate as MEI. The recommended path is renewal of the CRNM at the Federal Police (Polícia Federal) before expiry; otherwise the MEI should be formally closed (baixa) through the Portal do Empreendedor.

Does MEI status count toward Brazilian permanent residency or naturalization?

MEI registration is a tax and commercial regime, not a migration category. It does not by itself extend or convert a residence permit. The four-year residence requirement for naturalization under Migration Law 13.445/2017 is measured by migration status, not by tax registration.

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