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US Unemployment Claims Fall Below Forecasts
(MENAFN) The number of Americans submitting fresh applications for unemployment benefits edged lower last week, offering yet another sign of resilience in the nation's labor market, data from the US Labor Department showed Thursday.
Initial jobless claims declined by 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 209,000 for the week — nudging just below analyst forecasts of 210,000 and pulling back from the prior week's upwardly revised tally of 212,000.
The four-week moving average, a smoother measure that irons out week-to-week volatility, came in at 202,500 — down 1,500 from the preceding week's upwardly revised reading of 204,000 — reinforcing the broader picture of a jobs market that continues to absorb economic headwinds with notable durability.
The latest claims figures build on a robust April payrolls report that caught markets off guard. The US economy generated 115,000 new jobs last month, nearly double the 65,000 gain economists had penciled in, signaling that hiring momentum has yet to crack despite persistent uncertainty over trade policy and borrowing costs.
The national unemployment rate held steady at 4.3% in April, unchanged from March — remaining historically low even as some corners of the labor market have shown early signs of softening under the weight of prolonged elevated interest rates.
Together, the data points reinforce a narrative of a labor market that, while no longer running at pandemic-era heat, continues to demonstrate a degree of underlying strength that has repeatedly defied expectations of a sharper slowdown.
Initial jobless claims declined by 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 209,000 for the week — nudging just below analyst forecasts of 210,000 and pulling back from the prior week's upwardly revised tally of 212,000.
The four-week moving average, a smoother measure that irons out week-to-week volatility, came in at 202,500 — down 1,500 from the preceding week's upwardly revised reading of 204,000 — reinforcing the broader picture of a jobs market that continues to absorb economic headwinds with notable durability.
The latest claims figures build on a robust April payrolls report that caught markets off guard. The US economy generated 115,000 new jobs last month, nearly double the 65,000 gain economists had penciled in, signaling that hiring momentum has yet to crack despite persistent uncertainty over trade policy and borrowing costs.
The national unemployment rate held steady at 4.3% in April, unchanged from March — remaining historically low even as some corners of the labor market have shown early signs of softening under the weight of prolonged elevated interest rates.
Together, the data points reinforce a narrative of a labor market that, while no longer running at pandemic-era heat, continues to demonstrate a degree of underlying strength that has repeatedly defied expectations of a sharper slowdown.
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