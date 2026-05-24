Qatar Attracts Over 3,290 Non-Qatari Companies In Q1

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar attracted more than 3,290 non-Qatari companies during the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, reflecting growing international confidence in the country's investment environment and economic outlook.

In a post on its X platform, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) released the new data showing strong growth across foreign investment commercial registrations, and intellectual property indicators.

Foreign investment saw substantial growth during the quarter. The post revealed a total of 3,295 non-Qatari companies established operations in the country during Q1 2026, reflecting a 66% increase compared to the first quarter of 2025.

The strong increase in foreign company registrations highlights Qatar's continued efforts to position itself as a leading regional hub for trade, investment, and commercial expansion.

Qatar's modern infrastructure, strategic geographic location, and policies are aimed at facilitating international investment and commercial partnerships.

Meanwhile the info graphic shared with the post revealed the new commercial registrations surged by 18.5% to 6,328 in Q1 this year compared to the last year. The Commercial Affairs Sector demonstrated significant progress across its key performance indicators.

The rise reflects growing entrepreneurial activity and increasing confidence in Qatar's business environment. It also highlights the country's continued efforts to strengthen the investment climate and support private-sector growth.

The info grapic also showed notable progress in intellectual property protection, an area considered essential for encouraging innovation and attracting investors. A total of 43 copyrights were granted during the quarter, marking a 16% increase compared to Q1 2025.

Trademark registrations also remained strong, with 1,661 trademarks granted during Q1.

One of the most significant increase was recorded in the patents sector. The ministry reported that 145 patents were granted during Q1 2026, representing a remarkable 134% increase over the same period last year. The surge points to growing investment in research, technology, and innovation-driven industries.

The figures send a positive signal about the resilience and competitiveness of Qatar's economy amid ongoing global economic shifts. With momentum building across multiple sectors, Qatar's commercial and investment activity will remain strong throughout the remainder of the year.