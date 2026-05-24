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Daman promotes wellbeing and community spirit through “Proud of The UAE” cycling initiative
(MENAFN- Four Agency) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 21 MAY 2026 – The National Insurance Company – Daman, part of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has successfully hosted its “Proud of The UAE” cycling event in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, bringing together employees in support of wellbeing, active lifestyles, and community engagement.
The event saw strong participation from members of the community and Daman employees to promote health and wellbeing while reinforcing the UAE’s values of national identity, unity, and social cohesion. The event further encouraged active living and positive community engagement in an energetic and collaborative environment.
Commenting on the initiative, Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of The National Insurance Company – Daman, said: “Such initiatives reflect the values of belonging and national pride that embody the UAE community’s spirit of unity and deep-rooted connection to its national identity. At Daman, we remain committed to organising and supporting initiatives that promote wellbeing, encourage healthier lifestyles, and strengthen community engagement.”
Al Nekhaira Al Khaili, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, said: “Proud of the UAE’ highlights the vital role of sport in bringing communities together and reinforcing a sense of belonging and pride in national identity. It also reflects the importance of community partnerships in promoting physical activity and encouraging all members of society to embrace healthier, more active lifestyles”
The event forms part of Daman’s efforts in support of the ‘Proud of the UAE’ campaign, which promotes the values of belonging and national identity. Through this initiative, the company continues to encourage healthy and active lifestyles. It also aligns with the objectives of the UAE’s Year of Family, reinforcing social cohesion and enhancing quality of life and sustainable wellbeing.
The event saw strong participation from members of the community and Daman employees to promote health and wellbeing while reinforcing the UAE’s values of national identity, unity, and social cohesion. The event further encouraged active living and positive community engagement in an energetic and collaborative environment.
Commenting on the initiative, Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of The National Insurance Company – Daman, said: “Such initiatives reflect the values of belonging and national pride that embody the UAE community’s spirit of unity and deep-rooted connection to its national identity. At Daman, we remain committed to organising and supporting initiatives that promote wellbeing, encourage healthier lifestyles, and strengthen community engagement.”
Al Nekhaira Al Khaili, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, said: “Proud of the UAE’ highlights the vital role of sport in bringing communities together and reinforcing a sense of belonging and pride in national identity. It also reflects the importance of community partnerships in promoting physical activity and encouraging all members of society to embrace healthier, more active lifestyles”
The event forms part of Daman’s efforts in support of the ‘Proud of the UAE’ campaign, which promotes the values of belonging and national identity. Through this initiative, the company continues to encourage healthy and active lifestyles. It also aligns with the objectives of the UAE’s Year of Family, reinforcing social cohesion and enhancing quality of life and sustainable wellbeing.
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