Saba Karim Compares Shreyas' Century To 'Petrichor' After PBKS' Crucial Victory

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Saba Karim showered praise on Shreyas Iyer after the Punjab Kings captain produced a stunning unbeaten century to revive his side's playoff hopes in the IPL 2026, calling his maiden ton similar to 'petrichor'.

Iyer's unbeaten 101 off 51 balls led Punjab to a seven-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, ending PBKS' six-match losing streak and keeping their playoff hopes alive. Coming in when Punjab was struggling at 22/2 chasing 197, Iyer steadied the innings and then aggressively dismantled the bowling attack with a strategic approach.

Karim described the innings as one that arrived at the perfect moment for Punjab and their supporters after weeks of frustration.

“I was trying to find the right word to describe this innings, and the one that came to mind was 'petrichor', the scent of raindrops on dry land. That is what this innings would have felt like for Punjab Kings and their fans,” Karim told JioStar.

According to Karim, the innings stood out not just for the strokeplay, but for the maturity and awareness Iyer showed throughout the chase.

“The captain had to step up at a crucial stage of the tournament, and he found the perfect platform to deliver. There was aggression but also control. There was intent, but at the same time, a clear understanding of the match situation,” he said.

Iyer's century, the first of his IPL career, came in a high-pressure contest with Punjab needing victory to keep their campaign alive. Karim felt the context elevated the knock into one of the finest innings of the batter's career.

“The manner in which he constructed the innings was extremely impressive. He has scored centuries before, but this could well be one of the finest knocks of his career because of the context and the quality of execution. It was an almost flawless innings from Shreyas Iyer,” Karim stated.

Punjab's playoff hopes, however, still hinge on other results, including Sunday's crucial clash between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. Rajasthan need a victory to knock Punjab out of contention, while Mumbai are aiming to strengthen their own position in the top four race.

Previewing the contest, Karim said Rajasthan would take confidence from their recent performances heading into the high-pressure fixture.

“It is a massive game for Rajasthan Royals, but the way they played in the previous match should give them a lot of confidence heading into this encounter against Mumbai Indians,” he mentioned.

Karim also pointed to the batting depth in Rajasthan's lineup and the batting-friendly nature of the Wankhede pitch as reasons for optimism.

“The Wankhede surface generally produces high-scoring games, and Rajasthan have plenty of firepower at the top of the order. Players like Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and Donovan Ferreira are all looking in good touch. Rajasthan Royals will feel hopeful about their chances in such an important contest,” Karim concluded.