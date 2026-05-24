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Trump Split on Iran Deal, Decision Expected by Sunday
(MENAFN) Donald Trump said he is weighing an even chance between reaching a diplomatic agreement with Iran or resuming military strikes, according to comments reported by a media outlet on Saturday.
Trump said the situation was “a solid 50/50,” adding that the outcome could either lead to a negotiated settlement or a significant escalation.
He indicated that a final decision could come by Sunday after consultations with senior officials, including meetings with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Vice President JD Vance was also expected to participate in the discussions.
Trump said the next steps would depend on Iran’s latest response, suggesting that the US could either pursue a deal or escalate military pressure.
He also rejected claims that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was concerned about ongoing negotiations, emphasizing instead that differing views exist within his team over whether diplomacy or renewed conflict should take priority.
Trump said the situation was “a solid 50/50,” adding that the outcome could either lead to a negotiated settlement or a significant escalation.
He indicated that a final decision could come by Sunday after consultations with senior officials, including meetings with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Vice President JD Vance was also expected to participate in the discussions.
Trump said the next steps would depend on Iran’s latest response, suggesting that the US could either pursue a deal or escalate military pressure.
He also rejected claims that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was concerned about ongoing negotiations, emphasizing instead that differing views exist within his team over whether diplomacy or renewed conflict should take priority.
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