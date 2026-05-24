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The Tasting Room by Haveli Opens in Dubai With Lunch-Only Indian Fine Dining
(MENAFN- notsosubtle) The Tasting Room by Haveli invites diners to experience an afternoon meal, moving beyond the standard business lunch. It is a must try afternoon experience, turning the midday meal into a curated culinary occasion, a unique lunch experience in Dubai.
The kitchen draws inspiration from diverse Indian culinary traditions, reimagined through contemporary techniques. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian menus are available, with dishes that balance deep nostalgia and modern refinement.
The experience opens with a complimentary Bread and Butter Board, featuring an Infused Butter Trilogy served alongside warm artisanal breads. From there, the menu unfolds through standout creations. The Smoky Ghost Goli and Charred Peri-Peri Murgh headline the non-vegetarian selection, while vegetarian diners are treated to the Truffle Khichdi Royale, Paneer Nihari Velouté with Cheese-Seared Paneer Medallions, 18-Spice Nihari Redux and Saffron Kulcha Shards and Ricotta & Green Pea Kofta with Dehydrated Ricotta Mousse, Emerald Pea & Scallion Core and Pistachio-Tomato Jelosé. Each course is designed to surprise and satisfy every palate.
Guests can choose between 7, 9, or 11 course tasting journeys, with experiences starting at AED 150. A dedicated wine and cocktail programme runs alongside the food, complementing every plate. End the meal with sumptuous desserts like Nutella Jalebi Cheesecake with White Velvet Cream Cheese, Saffron Jalebi Confetti and Biscoff Cookie Base or Bhapa Doi with Velvet Steamed Yogurt, Liquid Nolen Gur Reduction and Almond & Honey Praline or Gajar Halwa Tiramisu with Cardamom Mascarpone Mousse, Ghee-Roasted Carrot Halwa and Biscoff Crumble.
With capacity limited to 100 guests daily, the room stays intimate by design. The mood is theatrical making it an ideal option for everything from business meetings to weekend family lunches.
The kitchen draws inspiration from diverse Indian culinary traditions, reimagined through contemporary techniques. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian menus are available, with dishes that balance deep nostalgia and modern refinement.
The experience opens with a complimentary Bread and Butter Board, featuring an Infused Butter Trilogy served alongside warm artisanal breads. From there, the menu unfolds through standout creations. The Smoky Ghost Goli and Charred Peri-Peri Murgh headline the non-vegetarian selection, while vegetarian diners are treated to the Truffle Khichdi Royale, Paneer Nihari Velouté with Cheese-Seared Paneer Medallions, 18-Spice Nihari Redux and Saffron Kulcha Shards and Ricotta & Green Pea Kofta with Dehydrated Ricotta Mousse, Emerald Pea & Scallion Core and Pistachio-Tomato Jelosé. Each course is designed to surprise and satisfy every palate.
Guests can choose between 7, 9, or 11 course tasting journeys, with experiences starting at AED 150. A dedicated wine and cocktail programme runs alongside the food, complementing every plate. End the meal with sumptuous desserts like Nutella Jalebi Cheesecake with White Velvet Cream Cheese, Saffron Jalebi Confetti and Biscoff Cookie Base or Bhapa Doi with Velvet Steamed Yogurt, Liquid Nolen Gur Reduction and Almond & Honey Praline or Gajar Halwa Tiramisu with Cardamom Mascarpone Mousse, Ghee-Roasted Carrot Halwa and Biscoff Crumble.
With capacity limited to 100 guests daily, the room stays intimate by design. The mood is theatrical making it an ideal option for everything from business meetings to weekend family lunches.
notsosubtle
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