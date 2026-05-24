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SILF Calls for Austerity Measures in National Interest Amid Global Geopolitical Tensions
(MENAFN- Edelman) New Delhi, 21 May 2026: New Delhi, 21 May 2026: Dr Lalit Bhasin, President, Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF), today issued a statement announcing a series of austerity measures adopted by SILF members in view of the prevailing global geopolitical situation arising from the Ukraine–Russia war and the US/Israel–Iran conflict.
While acknowledging that the situation is being appropriately and effectively handled, governed and regulated by the Government of India under the active monitoring of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Dr Bhasin stated that it is equally the responsibility of citizens of the country, particularly the enlightened sections of society, to respond to the need of the hour by observing austerity wherever possible — especially with regard to the oil situation and minimising fuel consumption in every possible manner.
As a first step, and in response to the Prime Minister’s suggestion, SILF members have unanimously resolved not to undertake any foreign leisure travel during the current summer vacation period. While recognising that lawyers and staff in law firms deserve a well-earned break during the summer vacations, SILF noted that national interest presently demands that expenditure on foreign travel should be avoided.
It was further resolved that law firms should encourage and promote a ‘Work From Home’ culture and practice in order to minimise the use of vehicles and contribute towards fuel conservation.
Dr Bhasin further stated that SILF members remain fully committed to extending their support to current and future initiatives of the Government of India aimed at addressing and overcoming the issues and challenges affecting the globe.
While acknowledging that the situation is being appropriately and effectively handled, governed and regulated by the Government of India under the active monitoring of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Dr Bhasin stated that it is equally the responsibility of citizens of the country, particularly the enlightened sections of society, to respond to the need of the hour by observing austerity wherever possible — especially with regard to the oil situation and minimising fuel consumption in every possible manner.
As a first step, and in response to the Prime Minister’s suggestion, SILF members have unanimously resolved not to undertake any foreign leisure travel during the current summer vacation period. While recognising that lawyers and staff in law firms deserve a well-earned break during the summer vacations, SILF noted that national interest presently demands that expenditure on foreign travel should be avoided.
It was further resolved that law firms should encourage and promote a ‘Work From Home’ culture and practice in order to minimise the use of vehicles and contribute towards fuel conservation.
Dr Bhasin further stated that SILF members remain fully committed to extending their support to current and future initiatives of the Government of India aimed at addressing and overcoming the issues and challenges affecting the globe.
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