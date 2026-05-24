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Armenian PM Announces Opening Of Akhalkalakikars Railway

Armenian PM Announces Opening Of Akhalkalakikars Railway


2026-05-24 03:05:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced the launch of the Akhalkalaki–Kars railway, Trend reports.

According to Pashinyan, the Akhalkalaki–Kars railway, as well as Azerbaijan's railway infrastructure, is now open for Armenia's import and export operations. He described it as an important milestone for the country's economy.

The head of government noted that Armenia currently has railway connections with Russia via the territories of Georgia and Azerbaijan, as well as with China via Russia and Kazakhstan. Now, a new route through Georgia and Türkiye has been added to these directions, also providing connectivity with the European Union.

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Trend News Agency

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