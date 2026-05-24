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JAAF reaffirms confidence in long-term strength of Sri Lanka’s apparel industry
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Sri Lanka’s apparel exports recorded a softer performance in April 2026, with total exports declining by 4.72% to US$ 328.15 million, compared to US$ 344.40 million in April 2025. The decline was mainly seen across key traditional markets, with exports to the UK down 16.91%, the EU down 8.78%, and the USA down 3.46%. However, the 12.61% growth in other markets during April shows that there is still room to build momentum through greater market diversification.
For the period from January to April 2026, total apparel exports declined by 7.47% to US$ 1.53 billion, reflecting continued pressure across major export destinations. While this performance reflects challenging global demand conditions, it also reinforces the need for Sri Lanka to sharpen its competitiveness, improve cost structures, strengthen market access, and move faster into higher-value opportunities.
JAAF believes the industry’s long-term strength remains intact, but the path forward requires a more focused national effort. To move beyond current export levels and work towards breaking the US$ 5 billion barrier, Sri Lanka must support the sector with policy consistency, energy cost reforms, trade facilitation, skills development, and stronger positioning in both traditional and emerging markets. The apparel industry continues to be one of Sri Lanka’s most important foreign exchange earners, and its ability to recover and grow will be critical to the country’s broader export economy.
For the period from January to April 2026, total apparel exports declined by 7.47% to US$ 1.53 billion, reflecting continued pressure across major export destinations. While this performance reflects challenging global demand conditions, it also reinforces the need for Sri Lanka to sharpen its competitiveness, improve cost structures, strengthen market access, and move faster into higher-value opportunities.
JAAF believes the industry’s long-term strength remains intact, but the path forward requires a more focused national effort. To move beyond current export levels and work towards breaking the US$ 5 billion barrier, Sri Lanka must support the sector with policy consistency, energy cost reforms, trade facilitation, skills development, and stronger positioning in both traditional and emerging markets. The apparel industry continues to be one of Sri Lanka’s most important foreign exchange earners, and its ability to recover and grow will be critical to the country’s broader export economy.
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