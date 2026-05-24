BJP's Swati Maliwal Meets VP Radhakrishnan, Seeks His Guidance

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Sunday met Vice President CP Radhakrishnan in the national capital and shared that the meeting was a source of inspiration for her.

In a post on X, Maliwal said she had the opportunity to meet the Vice President and sought his guidance. भारत के माननीय उपराष्ट्रपति श्री सी.पी. राधाकृष्णन जी से भेंट की। उनका मार्गदर्शन और अनुभव हम सभी सार्वजनिक जीवन में कार्य कर रहे लोगों के लिए निरंतर प्रेरणा का स्रोत है। उनके बहुमूल्य समय और आशीर्वाद के लिए हृदय से आभार। @VPIndia @CPR_VP twitter/8yL3N6m5iU - Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 24, 2026 "Met with the Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri CP Radhakrishnan Ji. His guidance and experience serve as a constant source of inspiration for all of us working in public life. Heartfelt gratitude for his valuable time and blessings", she said.

Maliwal appointed to Empowerment of Women Committee

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla constituted the Empowerment of Women Committee for the year 2026-27 with effect from April 21. Swati Maliwal, along with other Rajya Sabha MPs, including Sagarika Ghose, Sudha Murty, PT Usha and others, are the members of the said committee. Members from the Lok Sabha include Hema Malini, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Mahima Kumari Mewar, Smita Uday Wagh and others. Senior BJP leader and MP D Purandeswari was appointed as the Chairperson of the committee.

Maliwal Slams AAP Over MCD Polls

Maliwal, who formally joined the BJP recently, earlier criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for not fielding a candidate in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayoral elections held today, saying that they must retain their faith in democracy even when they know they will lose.

Taking potshots at Arvind Kejriwal, she alleged that AAP's decision not to field a candidate raises questions about its commitment to democratic processes. "Arvind Kejriwal has not fielded any candidate of his own. What kind of politics is this? They should have faith in democracy. They know they will lose the election, but they should still contest it," Maliwal told ANI.

She said that MCD plays a crucial role in the development of the national capital and stressed the need for coordination between civic and state authorities. "MCD is very crucial for Delhi's development. As long as the AAP government was in power in Delhi, they had left it in a terrible state. Now, MCD and the Delhi government need to work together," Maliwal said.

Maliwal joined the BJP in the presence of Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva a day before the MCD election. This comes days after Raghav Chadha, along with two others, including Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, joined the BJP in the presence of the party's chief Nitin Nabin. (ANI)

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