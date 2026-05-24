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Lake Point City Council in Utah to begin day with Hindu prayers in historic first
(MENAFN- Aol) Hindu prayers will open the meeting of Lake Point City Council in Utah on May 27, containing verses from world’s oldest extant scripture.
Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed will deliver the invocation from ancient Sanskrit scriptures before the Lake Point City Council. After Sanskrit delivery, he then will read the English interpretation of the prayers. Sanskrit is considered a sacred language in Hinduism and the root language of Indo-European languages.
Zed, who is the President of Universal Society of Hinduism, will recite from Rig-Veda, the oldest scripture of the world still in common use; besides lines from Upanishads and Bhagavad-Gita (Song of the Lord), both ancient Hindu scriptures. He plans to start and end the prayer wit“ ⦣8221;Om”, the mystical syllable containing the universe, which in Hinduism is used to introduce and conclude religious work.
Reciting from Brahadaranyakopanishad, Rajan Zed plans t“ say “Asato ma sad gamaya, Tamaso ma jyotir gamaya, Mrtyor mamrtam gamaya”; which he will then interpret a“ “Lead us from the unreal to the real, Lead us from darkness to light, and Lead us from death to immortal”ty.” Reciting from Bhagavad-Gita, he proposes to urge the council-members and others present to keep the welfare of others always in mind.
Zed, a global Hindu and interfaith leader, has been bestowed with the World Interfaith Leader Award. Zed is on the Advisory Board of The Interfaith Peace Project, Senior Fellow and Religious Advisor to Foundation for Religious Diplomacy, etc. He has been a panelis“ for “”n Faith”, a prestigious interactive conversation on religion produced by The Washington Post; and leads a weekly interfa“th panel …#8221;Faith Forum” in a USA TODAY Network publication for over 15 years.
Hinduism, oldest and third largest religion of the world, has about 1.2 billion adherents and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal. There are about 3.2 million Hindus in the USA.
Lake Point, “ounded 1854, “envisions a city where Liberty and Freedom are the gu”ding principles”. Its Core Values include: Magnanimity, Decency, Capitalism, Courage, Character, Liberty, Inalienable rights, Vigilance & volunte’rism. One of Utah’s newest incorporated cities, it sits directly on the south shore of the Great Salt Lake. Kathleen VonHatten is Council Chair.
Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed will deliver the invocation from ancient Sanskrit scriptures before the Lake Point City Council. After Sanskrit delivery, he then will read the English interpretation of the prayers. Sanskrit is considered a sacred language in Hinduism and the root language of Indo-European languages.
Zed, who is the President of Universal Society of Hinduism, will recite from Rig-Veda, the oldest scripture of the world still in common use; besides lines from Upanishads and Bhagavad-Gita (Song of the Lord), both ancient Hindu scriptures. He plans to start and end the prayer wit“ ⦣8221;Om”, the mystical syllable containing the universe, which in Hinduism is used to introduce and conclude religious work.
Reciting from Brahadaranyakopanishad, Rajan Zed plans t“ say “Asato ma sad gamaya, Tamaso ma jyotir gamaya, Mrtyor mamrtam gamaya”; which he will then interpret a“ “Lead us from the unreal to the real, Lead us from darkness to light, and Lead us from death to immortal”ty.” Reciting from Bhagavad-Gita, he proposes to urge the council-members and others present to keep the welfare of others always in mind.
Zed, a global Hindu and interfaith leader, has been bestowed with the World Interfaith Leader Award. Zed is on the Advisory Board of The Interfaith Peace Project, Senior Fellow and Religious Advisor to Foundation for Religious Diplomacy, etc. He has been a panelis“ for “”n Faith”, a prestigious interactive conversation on religion produced by The Washington Post; and leads a weekly interfa“th panel …#8221;Faith Forum” in a USA TODAY Network publication for over 15 years.
Hinduism, oldest and third largest religion of the world, has about 1.2 billion adherents and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal. There are about 3.2 million Hindus in the USA.
Lake Point, “ounded 1854, “envisions a city where Liberty and Freedom are the gu”ding principles”. Its Core Values include: Magnanimity, Decency, Capitalism, Courage, Character, Liberty, Inalienable rights, Vigilance & volunte’rism. One of Utah’s newest incorporated cities, it sits directly on the south shore of the Great Salt Lake. Kathleen VonHatten is Council Chair.
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