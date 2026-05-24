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Action Energy Co. Appoints NIC as Market Maker to Enhance Share Liquidity
(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Action Energy Company K.S.C.P. (Boursa Kuwait: ALFTAQA), Kuwait’s leading local partner for integrated upstream services, owner and operator of one of the youngest rig fleets in the region, today announced the signing of a market maker agreement with National Investments Company (NIC).
This step builds on the strong investor reception to Action Energy Company’s (AEC) initial public offering, and aims to enhance trading liquidity for shareholders.
Under the agreement, NIC will enter paired buy and sell orders on AEC’s shares during trading sessions, within a defined price spread and minimum order size, and at no less than a specified percentage of total monthly trading value. These arrangements are expected to enhance liquidity and support continuous supply and demand for the “ALFTAQA” share.
NIC acted as Sole Listing Advisor, Sole Subscription Agent, Joint Global Coordinator, and Joint Bookrunner for AEC’s IPO and its listing on the Premier Market of Boursa Kuwait in December 2025. The offering attracted strong demand from local and international investors, with subscriptions exceeding the offered value by 5.0 times, with an initial coverage value of KWD 276 million.
This step builds on the strong investor reception to Action Energy Company’s (AEC) initial public offering, and aims to enhance trading liquidity for shareholders.
Under the agreement, NIC will enter paired buy and sell orders on AEC’s shares during trading sessions, within a defined price spread and minimum order size, and at no less than a specified percentage of total monthly trading value. These arrangements are expected to enhance liquidity and support continuous supply and demand for the “ALFTAQA” share.
NIC acted as Sole Listing Advisor, Sole Subscription Agent, Joint Global Coordinator, and Joint Bookrunner for AEC’s IPO and its listing on the Premier Market of Boursa Kuwait in December 2025. The offering attracted strong demand from local and international investors, with subscriptions exceeding the offered value by 5.0 times, with an initial coverage value of KWD 276 million.
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