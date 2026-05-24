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Flying Carrots, Friendship, and Fun Take Center Stage in New Children’s Picture Book Carrots Everywhere! by Aleksandra B.
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Flying Carrots, Friendship, and Fun Take Center Stage in New Children’s Picture Book Carrots Everywhere! by Aleksandra B.
A cute adventure from the Sorta Super Team series teaches kids about teamwork, kindness, and learning to help the right way.
Carrots Everywhere! by Aleksandra B., the newest release in the Sorta Super Team series, is now available on Amazon. Filled with humor, colorful characters, and a memorable lesson about friendship, this delightful children’s picture book is designed for young readers who love playful adventures and meaningful stories.
Bunny worked hard on his garden. So hard, in fact, that he doesn’t want anyone touching a single carrot. Not Mr. Snail with his wagon full of tools. Not Nelly and Jake trying to pitch in. And definitely not Giraffe, who would rather be napping by the lake anyway.
But when hurt feelings send everyone stomping away, a giant WHOOSH of wind sends carrots flying everywhere.
Now the Sorta Super Team must work together to save the garden, repair their friendships, and discover that helping someone starts with asking first.
Packed with funny moments, flying vegetables, and lovable characters, Carrots Everywhere! delivers an engaging lesson about communication, forgiveness, and teamwork in a way children can easily understand. The story’s cheerful illustrations and lively read-aloud style make it ideal for classrooms, bedtime reading, and family storytime.
Aleksandra B. writes children’s stories about imagination, friendship, and solving everyday problems together. She is the creator of the Sorta Super Team, a small but determined group of young heroes and animal companions who face everyday challenges with heart and humor. Inspired by classic children’s stories that celebrate warmth, simplicity, and lasting lessons, her books encourage young readers to grow through kindness and cooperation.
Carrots Everywhere! is available now on Amazon:
Book Details
Carrots Everywhere!
Series: Sorta Super Team
By Aleksandra B.
Publisher: Independently Published
Published: May 8, 2026
ISBN: 9798196137242
Genre: Children’s Picture Book
A cute adventure from the Sorta Super Team series teaches kids about teamwork, kindness, and learning to help the right way.
Carrots Everywhere! by Aleksandra B., the newest release in the Sorta Super Team series, is now available on Amazon. Filled with humor, colorful characters, and a memorable lesson about friendship, this delightful children’s picture book is designed for young readers who love playful adventures and meaningful stories.
Bunny worked hard on his garden. So hard, in fact, that he doesn’t want anyone touching a single carrot. Not Mr. Snail with his wagon full of tools. Not Nelly and Jake trying to pitch in. And definitely not Giraffe, who would rather be napping by the lake anyway.
But when hurt feelings send everyone stomping away, a giant WHOOSH of wind sends carrots flying everywhere.
Now the Sorta Super Team must work together to save the garden, repair their friendships, and discover that helping someone starts with asking first.
Packed with funny moments, flying vegetables, and lovable characters, Carrots Everywhere! delivers an engaging lesson about communication, forgiveness, and teamwork in a way children can easily understand. The story’s cheerful illustrations and lively read-aloud style make it ideal for classrooms, bedtime reading, and family storytime.
Aleksandra B. writes children’s stories about imagination, friendship, and solving everyday problems together. She is the creator of the Sorta Super Team, a small but determined group of young heroes and animal companions who face everyday challenges with heart and humor. Inspired by classic children’s stories that celebrate warmth, simplicity, and lasting lessons, her books encourage young readers to grow through kindness and cooperation.
Carrots Everywhere! is available now on Amazon:
Book Details
Carrots Everywhere!
Series: Sorta Super Team
By Aleksandra B.
Publisher: Independently Published
Published: May 8, 2026
ISBN: 9798196137242
Genre: Children’s Picture Book
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