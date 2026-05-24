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Tales of Virillia: The Last Light Introduces a New Fantasy Adventure By Author N.R. Ashworth
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Tales of Virillia: The Last Light Introduces a New Fantasy Adventure By Author N.R. Ashworth
A Lost Past, A Rising Power, and a Truth That Refuses to Stay Buried
A powerful new voice in fantasy fiction emerges with the release of Tales of Virillia: The Last Light by N.R. Ashworth. A fantasy adventure that blends mystery, magic, and personal discovery into an unforgettable journey.
What happens when your past is gone, but something inside you refuses to let it stay that way?
In Tales of Virillia: The Last Light, readers are introduced to Azariah, a young woman living in isolation with no memory of the life she once lived. Armed only with a map she doesn’t remember creating, she retraces the same paths again and again, searching for answers that always seem just out of reach. Each attempt brings pain, flashes of recognition, and the growing sense that something within her is beginning to awaken.
As the boundaries between memory and reality begin to fracture, Azariah is drawn beyond the safety of her quiet existence and into the vast and dangerous world of Virillia, a land filled with hidden forces, buried truths, and a darkness that may be tied to her very identity. What she discovers could change everything, but uncovering the truth may come at a cost she is not prepared to pay.
Blending coming of age fantasy with a steady unraveling of mystery, The Last Light delivers a story where every answer leads deeper into the unknown and every step forward risks awakening something long buried.
Read the reviews for Tales of Virillia: The Last Light on GoodReads:
For more information, updates, and behind-the-scenes content, readers can connect with N.R. Ashworth on social media:
Instagram:
TikTok: @n.r.ashworth
Facebook:
Tales of Virillia: The Last Light is available for purchase on Amazon:
Book Details:
Tales of Virillia: The Last Light
By N.R. Ashworth
Publisher: Book Publishing Wizards
Publication Date: April 26, 2026
ISBN: 9781970853766
Genres: Fantasy, Fantasy Adventure, Dark Fantasy
A Lost Past, A Rising Power, and a Truth That Refuses to Stay Buried
A powerful new voice in fantasy fiction emerges with the release of Tales of Virillia: The Last Light by N.R. Ashworth. A fantasy adventure that blends mystery, magic, and personal discovery into an unforgettable journey.
What happens when your past is gone, but something inside you refuses to let it stay that way?
In Tales of Virillia: The Last Light, readers are introduced to Azariah, a young woman living in isolation with no memory of the life she once lived. Armed only with a map she doesn’t remember creating, she retraces the same paths again and again, searching for answers that always seem just out of reach. Each attempt brings pain, flashes of recognition, and the growing sense that something within her is beginning to awaken.
As the boundaries between memory and reality begin to fracture, Azariah is drawn beyond the safety of her quiet existence and into the vast and dangerous world of Virillia, a land filled with hidden forces, buried truths, and a darkness that may be tied to her very identity. What she discovers could change everything, but uncovering the truth may come at a cost she is not prepared to pay.
Blending coming of age fantasy with a steady unraveling of mystery, The Last Light delivers a story where every answer leads deeper into the unknown and every step forward risks awakening something long buried.
Read the reviews for Tales of Virillia: The Last Light on GoodReads:
For more information, updates, and behind-the-scenes content, readers can connect with N.R. Ashworth on social media:
Instagram:
TikTok: @n.r.ashworth
Facebook:
Tales of Virillia: The Last Light is available for purchase on Amazon:
Book Details:
Tales of Virillia: The Last Light
By N.R. Ashworth
Publisher: Book Publishing Wizards
Publication Date: April 26, 2026
ISBN: 9781970853766
Genres: Fantasy, Fantasy Adventure, Dark Fantasy
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