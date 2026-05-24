Russia Strikes Ancient Kyiv Historical And Architectural Preserve, National Chornobyl Museum Almost Destroyed

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Historical and Architectural Preserve "Ancient Kyiv" reported this on Facebook.

"The National Chornobyl Museum, whose reopening after renovations we wrote about just a few days ago, has been almost destroyed," the statement said.

Numerous architectural landmarks were also damaged, including the Contract House.

Massive Russian attack causes damage in all districts of Kyivl – Klitschko

As Ukrinform previously reported, during the massive Russian air attack, strikes and falling debris were recorded in various districts of Kyiv, fires broke out, one person was killed, and 21 others were injured.